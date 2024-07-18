THEVOZ & Partners Expands Global Presence with New Office in Honolulu, Hawai'i; Steve Tannenbaum, Esq. to Lead
THEVOZ & Partners broadens its global reach with a new office in Honolulu, enhancing its expertise in tax, commercial, and estate law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ & Partners Expands Global Presence with New Office in Honolulu, Hawai'i; Steve Tannenbaum, Esq. to Lead
— Stephen M. Tannenbaum
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC, a prominent international law firm specializing in tax, commercial law, and trusts & estate law, proudly announces the opening of its new office in the Topa Financial Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i.
This strategic expansion marks the firm's commitment to extending its reach from Switzerland across to the Pacific Rim, catering to the growing legal needs of clients both in the US and internationally.
Leading the new Honolulu office is newly appointed partner Stephen M. Tannenbaum, Esq., a seasoned trial specialist with 28 years of experience in handling complex litigation in commercial, trust, and estate matters. His addition to the firm is set to enhance the firm's capabilities and geographic diversity, providing sensitive, high-stakes legal services to clients in the rapidly expanding Hawaiian economy.
Olivier Thévoz, founding partner of THEVOZ & Partners, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion and Mr. Tannenbaum's role within the firm. "Steve not only compliments our firm geographically but also elevates our proficiency in managing intricate and challenging litigation. His track record is impressive, and his strategic approach aligns perfectly with our firm's standards of excellence and determination to deliver outstanding results."
Attorney Tannenbaum has an extensive trial and appellate practice in, among other areas, trusts and estates contests, compelled corporate dissolutions and minority shareholder disputes, partnership disputes, and judicial real property partition proceedings.
On his new role and the opportunities in Hawai'i, Stephen M. Tannenbaum, Esq. shared, "I am thrilled to join THEVOZ & Partners and lead the new Honolulu office. The legal landscape in Hawai'i is transforming rapidly, with a notable demand for sophisticated tax and legal advice following the retirement of many experienced advisors in the region and the influx of significant investment in infrastructure and military spending due to the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed in Washington in 2022. I look forward to applying my expertise in litigation and crafting innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients."
The opening of the Honolulu office is a part of THEVOZ & Partners' ongoing mission to provide comprehensive and expert legal services globally. With a network of offices and a team of highly skilled legal professionals, the firm is well-positioned to support its clients' needs in Hawai'i and beyond.
For more information about THEVOZ & Partners and its services, please contact the Honolulu office or visit https://thevozpartners.com.
Contact:
Stephen M. Tannenbaum, Esq.
Partner, THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
Topa Financial Center, 700 Bishop Street, Ste. 2100 Honolulu, HI 96813
Email: tannenbaum@thevozpartners.com
Phone: +1 (808) 755-3355
About THEVOZ & Partners:
THEVOZ & Partners is an international law firm with expertise in tax, commercial law, and trusts & estate law. Serving a diverse client base across the globe, the firm is committed to delivering precise and strategic legal solutions. With the addition of its new office in Honolulu, THEVOZ & Partners continues to expand its presence, aiming to cater to the evolving legal requirements of clients around the world.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Cynthia Hill
Chief Administrative Officer
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
Email: hill@thevozpartners.com
Phone: +1 (315) 201-2230 ext. 200
Cynthia Hill
THEVOZ & Partners, Law Firm, PLLC
+1 (315) 201-2230 ext. 200
