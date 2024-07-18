Dr. Ora V. Robinson Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Against All Odds" Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Dr. Ora Robinson

SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable success of "Against All Odds," co-authored with Dr. Ora V. Robinson, alongside acclaimed motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide. Released on July 11th, 2024, the book has soared to Amazon Best-Seller status, securing rankings across various categories.



Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.



At the heart of Against All Odds' is Dr. Robinson’s chapter, "Resilience Through Racism". Dr. Ora V. Robinson’s story highlights the resilience and hope that guided her through systemic racism to achieve her PhD. Demonstrating the transformative power of perseverance and faith.



Meet Dr. Ora V. Robinson:

Dr. Ora V. Robinson stands as a luminary in the field of nursing, driven by a fervent dedication to education, wellness, and the dismantling of systemic biases within the profession. As a certified nurse educator recognized by the National League of Nursing, she exemplifies excellence in nursing education.

Recipient of the esteemed Young Publisher's Award from the Association of Black Nursing Faculty, Dr. Robinson is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities within nursing. Her National Board Certification as a Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) and Mayo Clinic certification as a Wellness Coach underscore her holistic approach to well-being.

With a Graduate Certificate in Evidence-Based Coaching, Dr. Robinson leverages evidence-based practices to empower individuals on their wellness journeys. Her research centers on minority nurse role conflict, shedding light on systemic issues and advocating for positive change within healthcare.

A seasoned globetrotter, Dr. Robinson's international experiences across four continents enrich her perspective and inform her holistic approach to nursing education and wellness coaching.

Driven by a personal mission to inspire and educate, Dr. Robinson authored "The Invisible Black Nurse: Navigating RACE-isms," a transformative guide addressing underrepresentation in the nursing profession. Infused with the principle that "Love covers all," her book serves as a beacon of empowerment and guidance.

A sought-after speaker on racism in nursing, Dr. Robinson actively engages with professional organizations, advocating for inclusivity and equity. Through her multifaceted contributions to nursing education, wellness coaching, research, and advocacy, Dr. Ora V. Robinson epitomizes leadership in fostering an inclusive and equitable future for nursing.

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey