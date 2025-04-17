Ned Markey Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Ned Markey

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Ned Markey, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Whether he's flying a plane or guiding a young patient through their first dental visit, Ned Markey leads with calm focus and a commitment to making every moment count. A board-certified pediatric dentist, aviator, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and adventurer, Ned is known for blending precision with purpose across every area of his life.



In his early adulthood, Ned chased adventure—skiing in Aspen, sailing the San Juan Islands, and studying at Columbia University in New York City and abroad in Valparaiso, Chile. These experiences broadened his worldview and deepened his passion for meaningful connection, culture, and service.



With a heart for giving back, Ned has provided missionary dental care to underserved communities in the U.S. and internationally. His global work reinforced his belief that empathy and dignity are universal languages—and that compassionate care can be a powerful bridge to healing.



At home, Ned is a devoted husband and father of three. He believes his greatest role is leading with faith and intentionality in marriage, parenting, and everyday life. His guiding philosophy: live a life by design, not by default—with God at the center of it all.



Ned draws from his life experiences to mentor and encourage others, particularly the next generation. He’s passionate about helping people thrive in areas like leadership, finances, family, and faith.



When he’s not treating patients or building businesses, you’ll find Ned mountain biking, snowboarding, sailing, or investing in conversations that move others toward purpose.



Follow him on Instagram: @LifeByDesign_NedMarkey



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Ned Markey as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Ned Markey, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

