Global ETF Specialist VanEck Becomes New Client for Zeidler Group’s AI-based Marketing Material Review Tool
Breakthrough Large Language Model (LLM) Technology Set to Revolutionize Compliance Processes for Investment Fund Marketing Materials
VanEck is challenging the status quo and is an early adopter of next-generation technology in the legal and compliance space. ”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like every fund manager of a certain size, VanEck produces large volumes of marketing materials including fund fact sheets, brochures, and pitch books to market its ETF products in many different countries. The content and presentation of these materials are subject to the rules and regulations of each country where the marketing materials are circulated.
— Arne Zeidler
VanEck will now use the Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool) to automatically review investment fund marketing materials for compliance in each relevant country. In addition to understanding local laws, the MMR-Tool can ingest marketing materials in different languages.
Developed and trained by Zeidler Group’s legal experts and software engineers in a year-long project, the MMR-Tool exemplifies how law and technology can be combined in the era of Large Language Models.
The MMR-Tool offers significant benefits, including reducing manual review time and enhancing the accuracy of compliance checks, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of investment fund communications on an international scale.
Large Language Model technology represents a paradigm shift in how investment fund and legal documents can be reviewed and processed, offering capabilities that range from understanding context, interpreting graphs, charts and images to ensuring compliance with necessary legal standards.
Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder at Zeidler Group, said:
“We are thrilled to welcome VanEck as our latest client for the MMR-Tool. This partnership is a testament to the trust and value our solutions bring to the investment fund industry. VanEck is challenging the status quo and is an early adopter of next-generation technology in the legal and compliance space. We predict that within less than a year, it will be the industry standard to use AI-based applications to review marketing materials.”
Sabrina Giagheddu, Senior Legal Counsel at VanEck, added:
“Partnering with Zeidler Group allows us to harness cutting-edge LLM technology, trained by lawyers, to enhance our compliance operations. Their solution offers us a significant advantage in managing the complexities of analyzing fund marketing materials for regulatory adherence.”
With the partnership between Zeidler Group and VanEck now official, Zeidler Group reaffirms its dedication to using AI to enhance compliance processes across the investment fund sector.
