Successful Conclusion of Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief training at RIMPAC 2024

Participants trained in a wide range of dynamic scenarios, including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management (HHEM) mass casualty response, mass movement of evacuees, aerial survey, port restoration, and logistical support for humanitarian assistance.

“Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is a critical part of the Navy’s mission,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF). “During the HADR exercise, we trained our expeditionary forces to respond to crisis scenarios with the goal of improving our efficiency and interoperability with global maritime partners. Our forces are always at their best when we train together.”

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander, JMSDF Escort Flotilla Three and Exercise RIMPAC 2024 CTF vice commander, led the HADR portion of the exercise and collaboration with local hospital personnel.

”During this great RIMPAC, I am confident to say that we have enhanced integration, interoperability with global maritime partners and demonstrated effective communication,” said Rear Adm. Yokota. “We prepared and exercised crisis response capabilities amongst interagency partners by working together, growing together and learning from each other’s professionalism.”

First-time achievements from this year’s HADR drill included:

First time conducting USAR with participation from Mexico, Peru and the U.S.

First time conducting an HHEM mass casualty event with partner nations, including Mexico, Peru, and the U.S.

First time operating with HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432), a Canadian special mission support platform and icebreaker.

First time operating with JS Kunisaki (LST-4003), a JMSDF Osumi-class amphibious landing ship.

First time integrating U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Company 33 (CLC-33) and Seabees from First Naval Construction Regiment (1NCR) in constructing a helo landing zone, the creation of drinking water, assessing bridges, and removing downed trees.

First time constructing a pagoda with combined Seabee forces from ROK and the U.S.

First time using unmanned aerial systems from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command for port surveys and damage assessment.

The HADR training, which began July 8, showcased enhanced integration and effective crisis response capabilities between allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It has been exciting to work with our multinational partners during RIMPAC,” said Capt. Douglas Whimpey, commodore, First Naval Construction Regiment and deputy commander, HADR Task Force. “Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to train, improve our skills and build new relationships. Training with our multinational partners strengthens our ability to operate together. That’s what RIMPAC is all about.”

Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.