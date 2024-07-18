19th East Asia Top Level Officials’ Meeting on Competition Policy (EATOP) and 16th East Asia Conference on Competition Law and Policy (EAC)

Time of Event

Day 1: 9:00-17:00 Malaysia Time

Day 2: 9:00-13:05 Malaysia Time

Summary

The annual convening of the East Asia Top Level Officials’ Meeting on Competition Policy (EATOP) and the East Asia Conference on Competition Law and Policy (EAC) serves as a critical platform for high-level competition authorities from East Asian and Southeast Asian countries to exchange progress and updates on competition laws and regulatory frameworks. Organized by ADBI in collaboration with the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) and competition commissions from partner countries, this conference underscores a commitment to continuous partnerships in supporting competition authorities in East Asia in response to emerging issues related to promoting market competition and fair trade.

Competition law and policy play a vital role in fostering fair competition, safeguarding businesses and consumers from monopolistic practices, and promoting economic growth and sustainability. In the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital economy and development of AI given the context of imbalanced market shares among small firms and multinational companies across all jurisdictions, it has become increasingly vital to exchange competition practices in digital market, particularly concerning the management of app stores, mobile operating payment systems and e-commerce and advertising platforms. As competition laws in the region continue to evolve, it is increasingly important for authorities and policymakers to stay informed about these developments and to share knowledge and best practices.

Against this backdrop, ADBI, the JFTC, and MyCC are collaborating to cohost a back-to-back high-level meeting and regional conference aimed at strengthening competition policy frameworks in East Asia and Southeast Asia at both the policy and operational levels. This collaborative effort not only enhances the capacity of competition authorities but also fosters greater alignment with international standards and best practices.

Objectives

To provide a platform for competition authorities, experts, and government officials to exchange views, experiences, and best practices on the formulation and implementation of competition law and policies;

To strengthen the capacity of competition authorities, especially those in jurisdictions new to merger control, by sharing best practices and strategies for merger assessment and enforcement;

To strengthen competition regulation and law enforcement for countries in East and Southeast Asia to promote resilient development through economic liberty.

Output

Updated knowledge on the current development of competition laws and policy in East and Southeast Asia;

Enhanced dialogue and partnership among government officials and experts on key challenges and opportunities to consolidate effective competition law and policy;

A set of policy recommendations for developing countries in East Asia to promote fair and equitable market access in digital markets;

How to Register

EATOP is closed event and with participation only by invited competition authorities and experts.

EAC is a hybrid conference open to the public. Those wishing to attend may join via the provided link without prior registration.

Target Participants

Senior government officials from Asian Development Bank member economies

Policy experts from think tanks and international organizations

Stakeholders, media, and other interested members of the public (EAC only)

