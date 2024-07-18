European Cybersecurity Month (ECSM) 2023 took a different approach than in 2022. ENISA decided to take cybersecurity awareness to a different level, transforming the original ECSM campaign, which used to take place only during October, into a yearlong communication plan and strategy.
Published
Language
You just read:
European Cybersecurity Month 2023 - Campaign report
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.