Payroll Vault Expands Services in Colorado
Denver Entrepreneur Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
Instead of working in their business, we help fellow entrepreneurs work on their business by providing payroll and workforce management services.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded in Denver, signing a local entrepreneur as its latest franchisee.
— Joe Tartell, Payroll Vault in Denver
Entrepreneur Joe Tartell, a longtime resident of Denver, brings the franchise’s unparalleled expertise and technology to support the business community in Colorado.
Serving more than 5,000 clients nationwide, Payroll Vault excels in reducing costs and delivering exceptional customer service. Customers trust Payroll Vault to address the demands of their increasingly busy workforce by offering innovative payroll and workforce solutions that enhance information access and improve the overall health of their business.
Franchise Business Review recently recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation and culture.
“Startups and small businesses can free up time and jumpstart growth by using Payroll Vault services,” said Tartell, who is also the founder of TrueInfo Ventures, a business accelerator for emerging companies in the Denver area. “Instead of working in their business, we help fellow entrepreneurs work on their business by providing payroll and workforce management services.”
Tartell, who is a proven business leader with successful startup experience in the HR technology industry, also serves as an executive advisory board member at Regis University's Anderson College of Business in Denver. The school’s vision is to redefine business as usual by empowering future business leaders to positively impact a shared world.
“Payroll Vault provides franchisees with an array of scalable services that includes short-term and long-term streams of revenue,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help solve the biggest challenges for franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their vision.”
Payroll Vault, which provides year-long recurring revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.
Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment to set up an exceptional return on investment.
The company provides in-depth, award-winning sales training support to ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days. Franchise owners receive Payroll Vault’s proprietary Sales Playbook and recommended sales systems for sustainable success.
In addition, franchise owners will receive more sales support from Payroll Vault’s inclusive marketing program, which includes website design and optimization, custom public relations, blog creation, along with marketing manuals and materials as part of the initial investment.
If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Joe, you can reach him via email at: Joe.Tartell@payrollvault.com.
If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.
###
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About Oakscale Franchise Partners
Oakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.
Kenneth Hitchner
Oakscale Franchise Partners
+1 732-754-3751
Ken@Oakscale.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram