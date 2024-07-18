Paper to Digital grants

Applications are now open for a new Paper to Digital Grant Program. In 2023, SB 5290 amended the Local Project Review Act, RCW 36.70B to consolidate, streamline, and further improve local permit review processes for applicants, customers, planners, builders and designers.

This grant program is designed to provide financial support to cities and counties seeking to transition from paper to digital permit review processes in order to address housing shortages in their jurisdictions and, collectively, across the state.

Funding details

Grants of up to $375,000 are available and will be prioritized based upon responses to questions posed in the grant application. Eligible costs may include:

project planning and scoping,

purchasing software, and

implementation of a permitting system capable of processing digital permit applications, virtual inspections, electronic review, and with capacity for video storage.

Application scoring will prioritize jurisdictions who currently have a paper- only or hybrid permitting system, and are experiencing growth pressures measured by increases in population and residential permitting numbers.

Application information

Pre-Application virtual workshop

July 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. on Zoom

Commerce will provide more information about this grant opportunity and how to apply. Attendance is not required to apply for a grant.

REGISTER

Questions?

Please contact Growth Management Services. You can email Allan Johnson, Project Manager, at allan.johnson@commerce.wa.gov. Visit our Local Project Review webpage for more information.