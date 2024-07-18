Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 18, 2024

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly will visit China from July 18 to 20.

CCTV: In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). To build a Silk Road Economic Belt and a Maritime Silk Road was written into the Decision of the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee held in the same year. Over the past decade and more, high-quality BRI cooperation has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform. Can you share more about the latest progress and achievements of BRI cooperation?

Lin Jian: From President Xi Jinping’s announcing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 to the establishment of the principle of “planning together, building together, and benefiting together,” from calling for pursuing the BRI as a priority in the report of the 19th CPC National Congress to promoting the high-quality development of the BRI in the report of the 20th CPC National Congress, China has been working with various parties over the past 10 years and more to advance the BRI cooperation. Together, we have enabled the BRI to thrive and deliver for peoples and countries across the world, making the BRI an internationally welcomed public good and cooperation platform featuring openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Over the past 10 plus years, BRI cooperation has seen numerous highlights, not only generating greater and smooth flows of people and goods, but delivering a tangible and stronger sense of fulfillment and happiness to the local people. China has signed BRI cooperation documents with over 150 countries and over 30 international organizations. Last year, China’s trade with partner countries reached RMB 19.5 trillion, up by 2.8 percent, accounting for 46.6 percent of the total import and export volume, setting a new record both for the size and share since the BRI was put forward.

We remain committed to opening up and cooperation for a shared future. China stands ready to work with all parties and support each other in enhancing the “hard connectivity” of infrastructure, upgrading the “soft connectivity” of rules and standards, and deepening the people-to-people connectivity through more exchanges and mutual learning, elevate Belt and Road cooperation towards higher quality for the modernization of all countries, and build an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development.

AFP: This week, 18 Pacific Island countries attended the 3-day Summit in Tokyo, Japan. Today, participating countries issued a joint statement, saying they “expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the threat or use of force.” Has the Ministry seen the joint statement? What’s your comment?

Lin Jian: I have not seen the statement you mentioned. Let me say more broadly that cooperation between Japan and Pacific Island countries should be conducive to the economic success and people’s lives of the Pacific Island countries, to better mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, and to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Kyodo News: The ASEAN-plus foreign ministers’ meetings will be held in Laos next week. Will Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend the meetings? Will he meet with the Japanese Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the meetings?

Lin Jian: I have no information to share at the moment.

TASS: Yesterday when speaking at the UN on the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the pressing priority is to hold a meeting of all external actors that influence various groups in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank and that would be able, if they act unanimously, help overcome the schism in Palestinian ranks. Does China have any comment on this? What has China done recently to help settle the conflict?

Lin Jian: China believes that promoting the realization of Palestine’s internal reconciliation and solidarity under the current circumstances is conducive to the just cause of the Palestinian people and the early, comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine. China supports Palestinian factions in enhancing solidarity, and has been and will continue working actively to this end.

Xinhua News Agency: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, Viet Nam yesterday presented to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) its Submission on the Limits of the Extended Continental Shelf in the South China Sea. On the same day, Viet Nam also sent a diplomatic note to the UN to state Viet Nam’s opposition regarding the Philippines’ submission filed on June 14. What’s China’s comment?

Lin Jian: Viet Nam unilaterally presented to the CLCS its Submission on the Limits of the Extended Continental Shelf in the South China Sea. Its claims cover parts of China’s Nansha Qundao, which infringes on China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, violates international law, including the UN Charter and UNCLOS, and breaches the Agreement on Basic Principles Guiding the Settlement of Sea-related Issues between China and Viet Nam and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) jointly signed by China and ASEAN countries, including Viet Nam. We firmly oppose it and have made serious protests to Viet Nam.

Let me stress that according to the Rules of Procedure of the CLCS, submissions will not be considered where a dispute exists, which means the CLCS will not examine or qualify relevant submissions of Viet Nam and the Philippines on delimitation. Such submissions do not have any practical effect but will only accentuate differences and exacerbate frictions, which will in no way help resolve the disputes. China will remain committed to properly handling disputes in the South China Sea through dialogue and consultation with relevant parties.

Kyodo News: To follow up on your announcement that the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit China, what will be discussed between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Canadian Foreign Minister? Can you share more details?

Lin Jian: During Foreign Minister Joly’s visit to China, the two sides will have in-depth communication on China-Canada relations and issues of mutual interest and work for the improvement and growth of the bilateral relationship.