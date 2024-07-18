Oncofocus Celebrates 10 Years of Success with a new Identity and launches third AI-powered Tool, CImple
Celebrating 10 years, Oncofocus evolves with an updated logo and launches CImple, an all-in-one strategic insights tool, designed to advance oncology consulting
The incorporation of AI into our tools underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to deliver unparalleled value and insights to our clients.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, Oncofocus began with a bold vision: To transform the oncology consulting landscape by providing unparalleled insights and solutions. Today, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are thrilled to unveil a new chapter in our journey marked by an updated logo and the launch of "All–in–one Strategic Insights Platform", reaffirming our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.
— Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & MD of Oncofocus
A Decade of Dedication and Innovation
From its humble beginnings in 2014, Oncofocus has grown into a trusted name in the oncology consulting field. Our success story is rooted in a relentless pursuit of excellence, guided by a mission to deliver reliable, actionable insights to the biopharma community. As we look back on a decade of achievements, we also embrace the future with a renewed focus on innovation and adaptability.
A Symbol of Our Evolution
At the heart of our anniversary celebration is the introduction of a vibrant new logo. This isn't merely a cosmetic update; it symbolizes our evolution and enduring commitment to our clients. The new logo reflects our core values and mission, encapsulated perfectly in our new tagline: "Combining AI with Oncology Expertise."
Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & MD of Oncofocus, mentioned, "As we celebrate a decade of transformative impact, we are thrilled to unveil our new logo. More than a visual refresh, it embodies our evolution and unwavering dedication to our clients."
Harnessing the Power of AI
In the rapidly advancing field of oncology, staying ahead necessitates a blend of deep expertise and innovative technology. This understanding has driven us at Oncofocus to leverage AI technologies and integrate its power with our in-house knowledge base.
Our AI-powered system captures data from an array of sources, including clinical trial databases, publication repositories, regulatory databases, company websites, and other relevant public domains. These data undergo rigorous validation by our team of experts, who diligently follow our stringent QC process to ensure its completeness, accuracy, and reliability. By integrating AI with the diligently created Oncology Knowledge Base combined with our extensive domain knowledge, we provide clients with the strategic insights needed to navigate the inherent complexities of the Oncology domain.
Unveiling CImple
As part of our digital transformation, Oncofocus is excited to introduce our 'All–in–one' Strategic Insights Platform: CImple. CImple seamlessly integrates competitive intelligence (CI) with simplicity, utilizing advanced AI capabilities and automation tools to keep stakeholders well-informed and support their decision-making processes with unparalleled efficiency. The key features of this platform include:
- 'So what' of an event –Go beyond data to understand the potential implications of key events
- Real-time CI - Real-time access to the latest competitive landscapes ensures that strategic insights are always current and accessible globally
- Clinical Benchmarking - The intuitive visuals help executives in effectively comparing the latest clinical outcomes to clinical benchmarks, understanding the competitive position of any asset
- Conference Insights - Real-time updates from major oncology conferences help users access the latest on competitor positioning
- Strategic Foresight - Understand when a particular clinical asset is expected to enter key markets and how the landscape is expected to shift in the future.
- Product-level Insights - CImple provides in-depth asset evaluations, highlighting strengths and identifying weaknesses
Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO and MD of Oncofocus, said, "One of the key promises of CImple is its ability to present strategically vital data as intuitive visualizations that enhance understanding of current competitive positioning, thus helping users in their strategic initiatives."
CImple represents an important leap for Oncofocus, integrating state-of-the-art AI and automation to revolutionize strategic insights in oncology.
Vikram Reddy Keeshara, Director at Oncofocus, said, "We are excited to introduce CImple, Oncofocus's innovative platform integrating advanced AI for real-time competitive intelligence. Enhancing decision-making with efficiency, CImple empowers clients in oncology with strategic insights for confident and swift actions, reaffirming our commitment to transformative solutions."
A Portfolio of AI-powered platforms
With CImple, Oncofocus now has three AI-powered tools designed to provide strategic insights and enhance decision-making capabilities. The other two are:
- Novus AI: This innovative AI-powered conference coverage platform is designed to keep users ahead of the curve. Leveraging Oncofocus's extensive experience in covering international conferences, Novus AI ensures users stay informed about the latest developments from the Oncology conferences, providing timely and relevant information tailored to the needs of biopharma executives.
- CGT Watch: It is more than just a SaaS tool—it's a revolution in biopharma insights. By providing unparalleled access to information on cell and gene therapies, comprehensive clinical landscape exploration, real-time updates, and market trends, CGT Watch empowers biopharma executives to make informed decisions and drive strategic planning.
The suite of AI-powered tools from Oncofocus is an indispensable asset for biopharma executives seeking speed and accuracy in their strategic projects. As a "one-stop solution" for all strategic requirements, the suite of tools provides the comprehensive support needed to navigate the complexities of the biopharma landscape with confidence and precision.
Vikram Reddy Keeshara, Director at Oncofocus, added, "These tools will provide our clients with unparalleled strategic insights and conference intelligence, helping them make more informed decisions in less time."
A Vision for the Future
As Oncofocus celebrates its 10th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our mission to push the boundaries of what is possible in oncology consulting. Our new logo, tagline, and AI-powered tools are just the beginning of our next chapter. We look forward to continuing our innovation journey and providing reliable insights that empower our clients to make informed decisions.
For more information about Oncofocus and its comprehensive oncology research and consulting services suite, please visit www.oncofocus.com.
About Oncofocus:
Oncofocus is an Oncology focused research and consulting firm that provides decision support services across all the stages of the product lifecycle. We leverage our domain expertise, years of experience, and deep research capability to build strategic solutions that inform the decision-making process.
Ashish Shukla, PhD
CEO, Oncofocus Soultions
+91 99000 58002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Facebook