AI & Learning Event for Workplace Talent Development by Elliott Masie

Elliott Masie’s AI & Learning Event in Saratoga Springs, September 10 & 11, Explores How Workplace Learning May Evolve with Artificial Intelligence.
We’re going to spend 2 days exploring how AI, Generative AI, Content Curation AI, Augmented Media and other emerging technologies may change, enhance, extend, replace, or disrupt workplace learning.”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence offers an intriguing set of innovations to how employees learn (and re-learn) their roles. Elliott Masie, Chair, The Masie Learning Foundation, is leading the AI & Learning event on September 10 and 11, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, NY. Info at https://www.masie.com
Talent, HR & Learning professionals will engage in 2 Days of Briefings, Case Studies & Lab Experiments in this intensive and interactive meeting focused on the implications, challenges, and opportunities of AI and Workplace Learning, and the quickly changing and evolving impact of AI and Generative AI on our world of Workplace Learning.
The global Masie AI & Learning events in the last year were attended by over 200 learning leaders and implementers from global organizations such as the US Marine Corps, Salesforce, Bloomberg, Audible, Chase Bank, Fidelity, Accenture, McKinsey, Prudential, PwC, CharterSteel, ESRI, Crowe, Deloitte, InterSystems, IMA, Capital One, Erie Insurance, Cisco, Axalta, Konica Minolta, Edward Jones, and many others from corporate, government and higher education.
“We’re going to spend 2 days exploring how AI, Generative AI, Content Curation AI, Augmented Media and other emerging technologies may change, enhance, extend, replace, or disrupt workplace learning,” Masie said. “We will explore how AI can provide a Smart Tutor to employees, help design learning curriculum, and deeply personalize the learning experiences of workers.”
This interactive event is designed for colleagues with a broad range of experience – those brand new to the AI world, as well as people experienced with AI tools and strategies, and the levels in between. This includes participants with minimal-to-no, intermediate, or advanced AI & Learning experience; colleagues with AI experience but no Learning background; suppliers & consultants approaching AI & Learning Futures; and managers and directors shaping AI & Learning strategies.
The format of the event is experiential and interactive, combining updates, briefings, working examples, lab experiments, and rich dialogues. During the 2 days in Saratoga, participants will use and probe a range of released and still in “beta” AI tools. Together, they will explore AI & Learning by using a range of current and emerging AI, Chatbot, Generative Engines, and Embedded tools and systems from various sources including OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, Google, Khan Academy, and a range of other technology innovators that will be explored.
Elliott will be joined in facilitating AI & Learning by a range of education, technology, and design experts and AI/Learning resources who will join either in person in Saratoga or will engage with the group by interactive video.
Additionally, Masie shared that “We are pleased to provide a hard copy edition of the recent book: Co-Intelligence: Living and Working with AI by Ethan Mollick to each participant. And, a copy of my upcoming Fall 2024 Guidebook to AI & Learning.”
Over the past 40 years, Elliott Masie has created and produced global conferences in the Learning, Support, Technology, and e-Learning Fields. “I am excited to explore this new and rapidly growing tech, as it is already impacting the Learning and Training field and will continue to for quite some time,” he said of the upcoming AI & Learning event. Masie was the founder and producer of Computer Training & Support Conferences, TechLearn Conferences, Learning Conferences, and Interactive Conferences, as well as a TONY-Nominated Broadway Producer of over forty shows.
For information and registration details for Elliott Masie’s AI & Learning, go to https://www.masie.com
