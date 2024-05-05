Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,757 in the last 365 days.

Empathy! Concert with Broadway & Business Leaders – Hosts Melinda Doolittle & Elliott Masie – Online Thursday, May 16th

Empathy! Concert on Thursday, May 16th, featuring Nashville Artists: Melinda Doolittle , Diana DeGarmo Kris Allen and Kyla Jade with Elliott Masie

NASHVILLE, TN , UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathy is deeply needed in these times of change, transformation, conflict and and technology evolutions. The MASIE Learning Foundation invites you and your colleagues to a free Empathy Concert broadcast live from Nashville on May 16th, co-hosted by American Idol star Melinda Doolittle.

This is the 48th Empathy! Concert that has been viewed by over 100,000 colleagues during the past three years. Melinda Doolittle is stepping in as co-host, as Telly Leung is in Taiwan, starring in a musical. Melinda has asked three amazing performers located in Nashville to share their music and perspectives on Empathy.

Featuring songs, stories and perspectives from:

• Melinda Doolittle: Co-Host and American Idol
• Diana DeGarmo: Star of Hairspray and 9 to 5
• Kris Allen: American Idol Winner
• Kyla Jade: The Voice Finalist
• Elliott Masie: Learning Collaborative and MASIE Learning Foundation Chair, Broadway Producer

Reserve a free space for this uplifting and moving session:
Empathy! Concert
Thursday, May 16th from 3 pm to 4 pm EDT
https://www.masie.com/empathy051624

Elliott Masie
Masie Learning Foundation
email us here

You just read:

Empathy! Concert with Broadway & Business Leaders – Hosts Melinda Doolittle & Elliott Masie – Online Thursday, May 16th

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more