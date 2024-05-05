Empathy! Concert with Broadway & Business Leaders – Hosts Melinda Doolittle & Elliott Masie – Online Thursday, May 16th
Empathy! Concert on Thursday, May 16th, featuring Nashville Artists: Melinda Doolittle , Diana DeGarmo Kris Allen and Kyla Jade with Elliott MasieNASHVILLE, TN , UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathy is deeply needed in these times of change, transformation, conflict and and technology evolutions. The MASIE Learning Foundation invites you and your colleagues to a free Empathy Concert broadcast live from Nashville on May 16th, co-hosted by American Idol star Melinda Doolittle.
This is the 48th Empathy! Concert that has been viewed by over 100,000 colleagues during the past three years. Melinda Doolittle is stepping in as co-host, as Telly Leung is in Taiwan, starring in a musical. Melinda has asked three amazing performers located in Nashville to share their music and perspectives on Empathy.
Featuring songs, stories and perspectives from:
• Melinda Doolittle: Co-Host and American Idol
• Diana DeGarmo: Star of Hairspray and 9 to 5
• Kris Allen: American Idol Winner
• Kyla Jade: The Voice Finalist
• Elliott Masie: Learning Collaborative and MASIE Learning Foundation Chair, Broadway Producer
Reserve a free space for this uplifting and moving session:
Empathy! Concert
Thursday, May 16th from 3 pm to 4 pm EDT
https://www.masie.com/empathy051624
Elliott Masie
Masie Learning Foundation
