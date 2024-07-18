Navigating ovarian cancer as an ethnic minority with Sbba Siddique

To mark Ethnic Minority Cancer Awareness Month in July, we recently interviewed Sbba Siddique, who was diagnosed with stage 3c ovarian cancer and is South Asian. She shares the impact of her ethnicity on her ovarian cancer journey and so much more...

Can you tell us a little about yourself and your background?

"I am the co-founder and Director of Asian Star Radio, a prominent Bollywood music radio station in the UK, and I have a remarkable story of resilience and advocacy.

In March 2022, at age 53, I received a stage 3c low-grade serous ovarian cancer diagnosis. Undaunted, I underwent two surgeries, intravenous chemotherapy, and oral chemotherapy, ultimately achieving NED (No Evidence of Disease).

Beyond my battle with cancer, I wear multiple hats as a devoted wife and mother of three children. I'm a passionate craftivist, leading a knitting and crochet group for over 9 years; crafting items, making donations, and raising funds for various charitable causes."

You’ve done so much to raise vital funds and awareness to support our work at Target Ovarian Cancer – can you tell us a little more about what you’ve done?

"Post-treatment, I have emerged as a fervent advocate, campaigning to enhance outcomes for South Asians facing cancer diagnoses particularly gynae cancers while challenging health disparities.

My mission has centred around elevating the visibility of the South Asian community in available support services, ensuring culturally appropriate assistance is readily accessible. I have actively promoted symptoms awareness, confronted cultural taboos, and have strived to normalize conversations about cancer to foster early diagnosis.

I also present a weekly lifestyle/magazine style radio show on Asian Star Radio focusing on health and wellbeing. Recent interviews have covered breast cancer awareness, ovarian cancer, men's health and gynae health with experts like Dr Nighat Arif and Dr Shibani Nicum.

I have spoken in Parliament to over 170 MPs campaigning for better and more equitable cancer care, as well as numerous other events sharing my journey as a keynote speaker in order to foster more open conversations around cancer.

I have been privileged to hold an ‘Elevenses’ coffee morning and hold a panel discussion at the event on women's health and empowerment. I have shared my journey with many newspapers and websites including The Metro, 22 regional BBC radio stations and The Telegraph to name a few."

Can you share your ovarian cancer experience and the impact of your ethnicity on that journey?

"I had a very difficult time with treatment. Surgery was tough and chemo, both IV and oral chemo were debilitating. Every side effect chemo could chuck at me it did and then some.

The journey was difficult enough as it was, and it was made harder by the health inequalities that I suffered as a woman of South Asian heritage. There were many but this an example of just one. A major side effect of the oral chemo was a rash I was unable to find any information on what that rash would look like on South Asian skin so I had no clue or idea of what to expect.

The rash ended up being so severe that I was hospitalised on a number of occasions during the 7 weeks I was on the drug and A&E doctors would describe the reaction I had had as that of an acid burn victim.

My ethnicity should not have mattered – there should have been info available on what the rash would look like on all skin types".

Why do you think it’s so important to talk about cancer among ethnic minorities?

"Cancer is still very much a taboo subject in the South Asian community and still quite a stigma. The sad reality is cancer does not discriminate and 1 in 2 of us will receive a cancer diagnosis.

We must have open and frank conversations about cancer in order to shatter the taboos and stigmas. It is only when we have these conversations that we will begin to normalise the cancer conversation. This will lead to people being more symptoms aware which will hopefully in turn foster early diagnosis and this is what will save lives.

Knowledge is power and open conversations will lead to empowering women in being able to self-advocate effectively."

What are the major challenges faced by people from ethnic minorities in cancer diagnosis and treatment? What can be done about them?

"The healthcare system is broken – the NHS staff are amazing and are being forced to work with one hand tied behind their back due to underfunding. There needs to be sustained funding in order for the NHS to be able to deliver more equitable care.

People from the ethnic minorities are having to access care in a system that has just not been designed for them. The system needs to be adapted in order to consider cultural nuances and provide care that is equitable and culturally appropriate.

Staff need far better and more structured cultural competency training rather than the tick box exercises that are in place now to understand patient’s needs. Patient voices need to be included in all aspects of treatment planning and system change - we are, after all, the experts by experience."

Are there any changes you hope to see in the future?

"Sustained funding for women’s health.

Resources that are multilingual, accessible and culturally relevant.

Improved training for healthcare professionals particularly around cultural competencies and bias.

Investment in better data collection on the impact of treatments on diverse communities.

A seat at the table for patient voices to shape and develop the change that is needed to bring about equitable care."