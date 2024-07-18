Iowa Teacher of the Year officially kicks off her new role

It’s only the first few weeks of Ann Mincks’s year of service as the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year, but she is already hopefully excited – and nervous – for what the future months will bring.

“I am feeling all of the feelings as I start my role as the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year,” she said. “My hope is that in every experience I have, I am able to serve as an authentic voice for students and teachers across the state.”

Over the next year, Mincks will be busy visiting with educators, pre-service teachers and students in Iowa and nationwide. She plans to lean into her background as an English Language Learners (ELL) educator and spotlight evidence-based literacy practices and the accomplishments of Multilingual Learner students.

“Our English Learners bring wonderful knowledge with them,” she said. “Some are learning their third or fourth language as they enter schools in Iowa and the U.S. I would like to work with educational institutions to promote equitable practices and high-quality instruction for our ELL students.”

With her current ELL teaching position at Des Moines Public Schools’ Hoover High School and past experience at East High School, Mincks has seen the power of evidence-based literacy practices, such as the Science of Reading, and plans to make it a priority focus during her year.

“Literacy is the key to the future for students,” she said. “My hope for the upcoming year is that PreK through 12th grade teachers have increasing access to evidence-based literacy practices. This will help support student achievement and ensure a more equitable educational experience for all students.”

As the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year, Mincks will participate in the National Teacher of the Year Program, supported by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Through the national program, Mincks will have opportunities to attend Space Camp in Alabama, the Impact and Influence Virtual Conference and College Football Championship Weekend in Georgia. These three events will allow Mincks to meet other top teachers from across the U.S. and engage in professional learning that will better prepare her as an advocate and leader in her school, district, state and country.

“I’m super excited about Space Camp,” she said. “I love the idea of experiencing project-based learning as a teacher and thinking about how we, as educators, can bring team building and design-thinking back to our students in the classroom. Plus, who doesn’t want to be an astronaut for a week?”

As Mincks moves forward, she is committed to learning from other teachers and students and promoting their important work at the state and national levels.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year,” she said. “I am excited to make connections with many students and educators across the state of Iowa during the next year.”