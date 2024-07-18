HCTTF and NAACOS Suggest Ways to Improve Patient Engagement in Value-Based Care
Effective patient engagement is paramount to the success of ACOs.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF) and the National Association of ACOs (NAACOS) today released a resource addressing how policies can be improved to better support patients’ experience in value-based care arrangements.
This comprehensive resource presents recommendations aimed at strengthening patient engagement in accountable care organizations (ACOs), care delivery redesign, and individual care planning, with a particular focus on Medicare ACOs.
Unlike the traditional fee-for-service (FFS) system, ACOs are designed to prioritize care coordination and preventive care and focus on keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital, leading to improved outcomes and a better patient experience.
However, many patients are unaware of their participation in ACOs and the potential benefits. Often for patients, ACO policies add complexity and confusion instead of aiding understanding and collaboration.
In response to these challenges, this resource presents short and long-term recommendations including:
1) Remove the current one-size-fits-all approach to ACOs’ communications with beneficiaries.
2) Work to expand and align waivers that provide direct benefits to beneficiaries.
3) Ensure ACOs have adequate guidance to solicit beneficiary input and feedback, establish community partnerships, and incorporate these perspectives into their work.
“Effective patient engagement is paramount to the success of ACOs,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “These recommendations strengthen Medicare policies to ensure that beneficiaries are fully aware of and can benefit from these innovative care models.”
“By adopting these recommendations, CMS can remove barriers that hinder more effective patient communication and engagement,” said Aisha Pittman, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at NAACOS. “This will pave the way for a better patient experience and improved outcomes, which are goals of value-based care.”
“Streamlining communication and engagement policies will not only benefit beneficiaries in Medicare ACOs but will also set a precedent for all value-based care models striving to advance person-centered care,” said Sinsi Hernández-Cancio, Vice President for Health Justice at the National Partnership for Women & Families. “ACOs should engage with patients as active partners, and our recommendations are a step toward making that a reality.”
“ACOs are committed to improving patient outcomes and strengthening patients’ experiences when they interact with the health care system,” said Tori Bratcher, President of Trinity Health Integrated Care ACO.
”Streamlining patient education and engagement policies will greatly aid in these efforts by supporting collaboration with patients on many levels.”
