Sayers Technology Recognized as Diamond Innovator Partner in Palo Alto Networks’ NextWave Program

Prestigious partnership highlights Sayers Technology’s excellence in cybersecurity solutions and dedication to client success.

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayers Technology, LLC has been officially recognized as a Solution Provider at the Diamond Innovator level in the Palo Alto Networks NexWave Partner Program. This esteemed classification underscores Sayers Technology’s commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions to its clients.

Sayers Technology has achieved specializations in Hardware Firewall, Software Firewall, Prisma SASE, Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR, and Cortex XSOAR. These specializations enable Sayers to offer comprehensive and robust cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern organizations.

As part of the award-winning NextWave Partner Program, Sayers Technology joins a select group of partners dedicated to driving innovation and enhancing security measures. The program, celebrated for its outstanding achievements, has been rated as a CRN 5-Star Partner Program for the 11th consecutive year.

Sayers Technology’s practice areas include IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Technology Refresh. These services help clients assess, architect, and deploy both on-premise and cloud solutions. By understanding the unique challenges associated with securing an organization, Sayers Technology helps balance the need for security and productivity.

Through this partnership with Palo Alto Networks, Sayers Technology reaffirms its dedication to providing personalized IT solutions that foster strong, trust-based relationships with clients. This collaboration ensures that Sayers Technology remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, ready to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

About the Company:

Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized Cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement Cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their customers. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their customers’ IT infrastructure while fostering strong partnerships.

