Spartanburg Community College and Spartanburg County Shift into High Gear to Turbocharge Local Workforce and Economy
SCC and Spartanburg County have teamed up to support SCC’s CDL program, which addresses the growing demand for skilled truck drivers in Spartanburg County.
This type of partnership spins the wheels of progress forward more swiftly and more effectively than ever.”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) and Spartanburg County have teamed up to support SCC’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. The program is designed to address the growing demand for skilled truck drivers in Spartanburg County. This innovative initiative works to equip students with the necessary skills and certifications to embark on successful careers in the transportation industry, thus driving economic growth and job creation within the Upstate, South Carolina.
— Dr. Michael Mikota
Travis Brown, Director of Public Works at Spartanburg County, was optimistic about the outlook of job placements for the program’s graduates, saying, “If you’ve got a CDL, there’s a home for you in Spartanburg County.”
With an almost 95% placement rate for its graduates, SCC’s CDL program provides a straight path into the workforce. Students can walk right off campus and onto the workforce floor, fully trained and prepared for the job ahead.
Program Highlights
- Industry-Standard Curriculum: SCC’s CDL program features a curriculum developed in collaboration with industry experts, ensuring that students receive the most up-to-date training in safety, regulations, and best practices.
- State-of-the-Art Training Facilities: The college boasts a modern training facility equipped with the latest technology, including a driving simulator and a fleet of commercial vehicles, providing students with a realistic and practical learning environment.
- Experienced Instructors: SCC’s team of seasoned instructors brings years of real-world experience to the classroom, offering invaluable insights and mentorship.
- Job Placement Support: SCC is committed to helping graduates transition seamlessly into the workforce, offering job placement assistance and connections to local employers actively seeking CDL holders. SCC’s partnership with Spartanburg County is just one example of the benefit of this partnership - with four graduates placed into a position within days of completing the program.
By investing in the development of a skilled workforce, SCC’s CDL program continues to make a significant impact on Spartanburg County’s economy. The program not only provides residents with stable career opportunities but also supports local businesses and government by addressing the shortage of drivers, enhancing the competitiveness of Spartanburg’s logistics and transportation sector, attracting more businesses, and fostering economic growth. It’s a win-win for all.
Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College, is a key driver of this economic growth. He remarked, "Spartanburg Community College and Spartanburg County are working closely together to employ all the expertise and talent in our region to advance economic opportunities for individuals and ultimately the physical infrastructure that is necessary for economic development and personal prosperity to thrive. This type of partnership spins the wheels of progress forward more swiftly and more effectively than ever.”
While the CDL program is just one of many initiatives offered at SCC aimed at empowering students through accessible higher education and workforce training, it is a shining example of how by offering accessible and affordable programs, SCC is helping to create a brighter future for Spartanburg County, one student at a time.
Randall Parnell, Program Coordinator of SCC’s CDL program, said, “Our CDL program is all about changing lives and preparing students to succeed in achieving their goals. We take pride in what we do - watching our students chase and live their dreams!”
Applications for SCC are open. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the SCC website or contact the school directly for more information on program requirements, scheduling, and financial aid options. Vist SCCSC.edu to learn more.
Savanna James
Spartanburg Community College
jamess@sccsc.edu