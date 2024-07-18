Stord Expands Global Capabilities with European Fulfillment Operations
International footprint helps DTC and B2B brands reach new and existing marketplaces with ease and economy of scale.
Being able to provide scalable coverage across North America and Europe is a massive advantage for brands looking to ensure exemplary customer experience.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, announced Stord Europe, the expansion of new fulfillment locations across the United Kingdom and The Netherlands. The facilities offer Stord customers easy access to new and existing DTC and B2B consumers across all of Europe.
Stord Europe is complemented by Stord’s already robust North American presence of first-party fulfillment centers in Seattle, WA; Salt Lake City, UT; Nashville, TN; Vancouver, BC; Mississauga, ON; Atlanta, GA; North Haven, CT; Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Las Vegas, NV; as well as its network of strategic partner facilities.
Now, omnichannel brands can leverage Stord for their global fulfillment needs while enjoying the same reliability, visibility, and economies of scale. Additionally, European brands can experience Stord firsthand while they prepare to grow a North American presence.
Brands can benefit from the same real-time management of every order and SKU, regardless of geographical location of product, in Stord Europe through Stord’s order management system (OMS), Stord One Commerce.
“Stord Europe is a huge addition to our fulfillment offerings in an already incredible year for Stord,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Being able to provide scalable coverage across North America and Europe is a massive advantage for brands looking to ensure exemplary customer experience. This investment continues our dedicated pursuit of providing brands the ability to delight their customers through expanded coverage, lower operational expenses and faster shipping."
Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of ProPack Logistics which included the addition of six well-established warehouses across the United States and Canada.
About Stord
Stord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.
With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.
Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.
Stord Europe Announcement