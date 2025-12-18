Stord Makes Massive Multi-Year Investment Into Kentucky Creating Over 500 New Jobs

Stord logo Sean Henry with Governor Andy Beshear announcing $40M+ investment into Kentucky

Investment expands largest fulfillment center footprint with another building for expanded coverage and capabilities for high-growth e-commerce brands

Companies like Stord, Inc. are reinvesting across Kentucky, creating new jobs for our people and showing that our commonwealth is a place where businesses succeed and grow.” — Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless pre-purchase, checkout, delivery and returns for today’s leading brands, announced a partnership with the commonwealth of Kentucky and Governor Andy Beshear to invest over $40 million dollars and create over 500 jobs in Hebron, Kentucky.Over the next five to ten years Stord will invest over $40 million dollars which will be directed towards modernizing an existing warehouse with automations and installing Stord’s existing AI-capable technologies like proprietary Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management System (TMS), and more. This capital will also support hiring and training over 500 employees. These roles will follow Stord’s existing “Growing at Stord” initiative, which prioritizes career development and internal mobility. In 2025, internal promotions at Stord were up 3X year-over-year from 2024.In 2024, Stord acquired Pitney Bowes’ E-commerce Fulfillment business and the 520,000 square foot facility in Hebron. Stord’s acquisition ensured that over 300 employees were retained. Stord further expanded with an additional 300 contractors to support growth and reinvestment within Boone County. These individuals help drive huge results including a 105% year-over-year order growth during the Black Friday Cyber Monday period alone. Since the acquisition, the Hebron node has evolved into a cornerstone of Stord's worldwide fulfillment network. This center and local team has been instrumental in facilitating commerce for top brands and powering over $10 billion in annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) network-wide.In a time of shifting trade policies and increasing consumer demands, both online and physical retailers are actively looking for reliable partners. These partnerships must offer the resilience to meet shopper needs quickly, while also providing complete visibility and the benefit of economies of scale through operations in the United States, Canada, and globally. This shift for brands has driven significant new business, an expanding list of centers, and propelled Stord on a series of acquisitions. With these new market trends expanding Stord’s depth of service in Kentucky has become crucial to maintain this trajectory.“Companies like Stord, Inc. are reinvesting across Kentucky, creating new jobs for our people and showing that our commonwealth is a place where businesses succeed and grow,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Our economy is booming, and announcements like this are helping us continue to create a brighter future for all of our people. I want to thank Stord’s leaders for their belief in the commonwealth and congratulate them on this exciting next step in Boone County.”The new building will add an additional 525,000 square feet of Class A warehouse with an additional 8,772 square feet of second floor space ready for optimization, with 49 dock doors. The facility will also include a comprehensive value-added services for brands including kit assembly and embroidery. The building is conveniently located near Stord’s existing center and easy access to Kentucky International Airport, I-275 and I-75/71.“Stord is extremely honored and electrified to see our relationship with the people of Kentucky deepen in such a meaningful way,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Over the past decade, Stord has been well positioned to adapt and grow through critical moments in the e-commerce space. This durability has allowed us to grow while others shrink. Being able to now use the mounting demand for our solutions in service of the commonwealth of Kentucky is a privilege. We have deeply enjoyed our existing operations in Hebron and cannot wait to see how this expansion progresses over the next decade and beyond.”This investment follows a tremendous 2025 for Stord featuring a $200 million funding round , acquisitions of Penny Black and Ware2Go from UPS , the creation of a robust partnership network, 6 consecutive quarters of smashing growth projections, and increasing efforts towards AI technologies with 50+ new roles focused specifically on accelerating an ambitious roadmap in 2026. Stord’s commitment to Kentucky joins similar investments from brands like Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation’s electric battery plants, AESC’s gigafactory, Toyota’s expanding electric manufacturing operation, and many more.Stord is proud to be an active participant in the growing economy and people of Kentucky.

