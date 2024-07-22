Tällberg Foundation Announces 2024 Leadership Juries

Tällberg Foundation announced juries for this year’s Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize and the Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) program.

These jurors are themselves all global leaders. Each brings experience, diverse worldviews, and wisdom to the processes. They know great leadership and leadership potential when they see it.”
— Alan Stoga

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Tällberg Foundation announced the juries for this year’s Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize and the Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) program. The jurors play a pivotal role in recognizing women and men whose leadership aims to address the key challenges of the 21st century. The juries will convene in Malmö, Sweden, from September 12 to 15.

“These jurors are themselves all global leaders," said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Foundation. “Each brings a wealth of experience, diverse worldviews, and considerable wisdom to the jury processes of selecting Prize winners and TLML participants. They know great leadership and leadership potential when they see it.”

Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize Jurors:

- Vassilis Kaskarelis, Greece; Ambassador, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)

- Helena Nilsson Friberg, Sweden; Deputy CEO of the MiL Institute, former communications and human resource executive at Electrolux and IKEA Group

- Christian Ntizimira, Rwanda; Physician specializing in palliative care education and practice, founder and Executive Director of the African Center for Research on End-of-Life Care

- Ana Palacio, Spain; former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and international lawyer specializing in international and European Union law

- Roby Senderowitsch, Argentina; Practice Manager for Public Administration, Governance Global Practice at the World Bank

- Charlotte Vangsgaard, Denmark; Partner, ReD Associates, a human science-based strategy consultancy

Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders Program Jurors:

- Rana Dajani, Jordan/U.S.; Richard Von Weizsacker Fellow at Robert Bosch Stiftung and a professor of molecular biology with expertise in epigenetics and biomarkers of trauma among refugees

- Vishakha Desai, U.S./India; Asia scholar with a focus on art, culture, policy, and women's rights

- Daniel Martinez-Valle, Mexico; Investor, sustainability advocate and transformational business leader; former CEO of Orbia and director of worldwide strategy & planning at Cisco.

- Sam Muller, The Netherlands; International Lawyer; CEO and founding director, The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law

- Faustin Linyekula, DRC; Dancer, choreographer, director and storyteller at Studios Kabako, Kisangani

- Asha de Vos, Sri Lanka; Marine biologist, educator, and founder/Executive Director, Oceanswell

- Alan Stoga, U.S.; Chairman, Tällberg Foundation, serves as the jury chair for both the Prize and TLML.

- Tom Cummings, The Netherlands; Board member, Tällberg Foundation, serves as jury secretary on both juries to facilitate the work of the jurors.

“We are delighted that the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) continues to support these crucial initiatives, reflecting their deep commitment to making the world a better place, one great leader at a time,” concluded Stoga

For more information about the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, go to tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

For more information about the Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders Program, go to tallbergfoundation.org/tlml.

Cecilia Nordström
Tällberg Foundation
+46 8 670 65 00
info@tallbergfoundation.org

About

The Tällberg Foundation, launched in 1981, exists to explore the issues that are challenging —and changing— our societies. Today, those challenges are profound: the world that we have known since the mid-20th century, which produced unprecedented peace as well as human advance, is changing at a pace and in directions that threaten to evolve towards Orwellian dystopia. But forces for “good” still exist and need to be renewed, made more muscular and more effective. The Foundation aspires to be part of that process. Tällberg’s work program focuses on understanding how to re-inject ethics into leadership; re-establish the legitimacy of governance; and manage, instead of being managed by, disruptive technologies, climate change, mass migration, geopolitics and other phenomena. We aim to contribute to the new thinking —and new acting— required by this moment in history.

https://tallbergfoundation.org/

