Smoothies by Andromachi Kakava Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Innovative Smoothies packaging design by Andromachi Kakava receives prestigious Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.COMO, CO, ITALY, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Smoothies by Andromachi Kakava as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Smoothies packaging design within the packaging industry and design community.
The Smoothies packaging design by Andromachi Kakava aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, focusing on creating an aesthetically appealing and engaging product that stands out on store shelves. The design's practical benefits include increased brand visibility, consumer appeal, and potential sales growth for the Jean Paul Lab Smoothies product line.
The award-winning Smoothies packaging design features a unique and playful visual approach, with engravings of six different cyclists enjoying the various flavors of Jean Paul Lab Smoothies. The figures of the cyclists create a sense of movement and fun, while the stripes on the packaging add a dynamic visual play. This innovative design sets Smoothies apart from competitors in the market.
The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Andromachi Kakava and her team at Abc Design to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design excellence. This achievement may inspire future projects and collaborations that further contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry and design standards.
Team Members
The Smoothies packaging design was created by a talented team at Abc Design, led by founder Andromachi Kakava. George Ziakas and Costas Lakis also played key roles in the project's success, contributing their expertise in design and production.
About Andromachi Kakava
Andromachi Kakava, founder of Abc Design, brings a blend of strategy and creativity to her work, honed through her education and hands-on experiences in, creative advertising, logo creation, photography, and print design. With a team of passionate professionals, Abc Design has earned multiple international awards for their captivating and resonant designs. Based in Greece, Kakava and her team remain committed to learning, adaptation, and elevating brands through impactful design.
About Abc Design Communication
Abc Design is an award-winning independent design studio based in Athens, offering a wide range of services with a focus on branding, packaging design, and advertising. With years of experience working with prestigious companies in the Greek market, Abc Design leverages their expertise to create timeless brands that resonate with customers.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to the packaging industry, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence.
About A' Design Award
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to showcase and celebrate packaging designs that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and the potential to advance the industry. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition for their work and contribute to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://packagingdesignstudio.com
