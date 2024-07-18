COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING OPENS IN BURLINGTON, NEW JERSEY
New location to provide service in Burlington County and Millstone, NJBURLINGTON, NJ, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for all your moving needs, is growing its footprint across New Jersey and has opened in the Burlington area at 3446 Sylon Blvd. in Hainesport. College HUNKS is a trusted mover providing exceptional service and professionalism for nearly 20 years across the United States, moving thousands of satisfied customers every year.
Franchise owners Suzanne Stefanelli and Jeff Gervasi will provide donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly moving services for Burlington County, Allentown, Millstone, Bordentown, Moorestown and Lumberton, NJ.
“Millstone, NJ and the Burlington County area are some of the most wonderful places to live and do business in New Jersey,” said Jeff Gervasi, franchise owner of the Burlington location. “Suzanne and I are proud to be part of the community and look forward to providing outstanding service to our friends, neighbors and the local businesses for all their moving needs.”
The Burlington team can tailor its services to fit each client whether it’s a full-service relocation or smaller move, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees.
“Jeff and Suzanne are an excellent addition to the HUNKS team and I know as experienced business owners they bring the kind of local expertise and connections within the community we like to offer clients,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "I look forward to watching their success as they help us expand in New Jersey.”
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving job completed. The Burlington HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand’s goodwill efforts as well as participate in community events and assist in on-going cleanup needs around the city.
For more information about the Burlington, NJ HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/burlington/ or call 856.406.2227.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
