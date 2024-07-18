Premier Alan Winde chairs first meeting of Western Cape Government’s cabinet

Premier Alan Winde chaired the first meeting of the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) newly constituted Cabinet.

Impact of severe weather.

Before proceedings got under way, Cabinet members observed a moment of silence for the thousands of residents who have been affected by the recent disruptive rain, flooding, and strong winds.

“Many of our residents were severely impacted by the inclement weather and our thoughts are with them as they rebuild their lives.

Apart from the challenges posed by this most recent natural disaster, we are also acutely aware of the pressure too many residents are under due to the cost of living crisis and crime. We as the WCG work hard to reduce poverty and address crime, by creating an enabling environment for job creation.

Yet even in households where people have jobs, they are still feeling the pressure of inflation and the knock-on impact it has. The increase in crime is also deeply worrying for us as a provincial government and I have already raised this with the national minister and South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that we get the resources that we need to keep the residents of the province safe,” Premier Winde stated.

Cabinet noted and endorsed the classification and declaration of a provincial disaster, which will allow for the release of additional resources to respond to the destruction and damage to public infrastructure during last week’s series of severe cold fronts.

The Premier went on, “I welcome the fact that the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, moved quickly to ensure that the steps to put a state of disaster in place were followed. Our disaster management teams were well-prepared for the weather system.

Amid the inclement weather, our brave and dedicated disaster management personnel thought nothing of their safety as they worked under difficult conditions to save lives, protect property, and provide humanitarian relief. Non-government organisations also stepped up - as they always do - and for this, I am deeply thankful. You are an inspiration to us all. Thank you for all you did and continue to do to help those in need.”

Cabinet noted that it is evident that the effects of the floods, strong winds, and storm surges are beyond the capacity and capabilities of the affected municipalities and government departments’ ability to cope, and national counterparts need to assist by responding more expeditiously to applications for disaster funding.

It was also pointed out that the Western Cape has still not received all the disaster funding from the spate of severe weather that hit the province hard last year. Relevant provincial government departments will resubmit the documentation as this funding is essential for disaster recovery.

National Cabinet Lekgotla

Premier Winde provided an update on the first National Cabinet Lekgotla held since the election. He stated that there was a feeling of unity and hope at the gathering and a genuine sense of cooperation. “We must maximise this and take full advantage of this renewed hope in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and our country.

We must use the opportunities presented to us through the GNU to benefit all of our residents here in the Western Cape,” the Premier stressed.

George building collapse investigation

The Premier urged all stakeholders involved in the provincial government's investigation into the May building collapse tragedy in George, in which 34 people died, to expedite the probe where possible. “We need to understand what happened and what steps need to be put in place to prevent a tragedy like this happening again,” said Premier Winde.

Foot and mouth disease outbreak

Premier Winde directed Western Cape Minister of Agriculture and Economic Development Ivan Meyer to urgently write to national Minister John Steenhuisen requesting him to implement a temporary ban on the movement of livestock into the Western Cape. He also requested that Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, provide additional support in this respect from Provincial Traffic Services. The WCG will continue to monitor the situation and identify any further measures, should this be required to prevent the disease from spreading.

Closing the Cabinet meeting, Premier Winde reminded fellow Cabinet colleagues of the oaths they took when they were appointed to serve the people of the Western Cape with dedication, diligence, care, and humility.

