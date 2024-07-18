Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Operation Phakisa anti-poaching operation

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment strongly denounces the narrative portrayed in the recent video depicting an incident involving officials from our department in Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

“Contrary to the allegations made in the video, the officials from the Fisheries Management Branch were diligently carrying out their duties in response to a legitimate complaint received regarding potential violations of fishing regulations.

The joint operation with law enforcement agencies was aimed at ensuring compliance with fishing permits, daily bag limits, and conservation measures to safeguard our marine resources,” said Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh.

In terms of the Regulations, the holder of a recreational East Coast Rock Lobster permit is allowed to catch 8 East Coast Rock Lobster per day. No fishing or collecting of east coast rock lobster is allowed during the closed season from 1November to the last day of February the following year. In terms of Regulation 22(1) the selling of any fish caught in terms of a recreational fishing permit is prohibited.

The safety and well-being of all individuals involved in such operations are of utmost importance to us. We take all necessary precautions to ensure that our officials and members of the public are safe during these enforcement activities. Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and misrepresent the professionalism and dedication of our team.

“The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment remains committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental conservation and fisheries management. We work collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to enforce regulations,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

