Water and Sanitation urges communities to remain water-circumspect despite IVRS holding steady

The IVRS currently stands at 82.0%, down from last week’s 82.7%. However, this time last year, the IVRS stood at a more comfortable 96.8%.

Vaal Dam, a crucial component of IVRS, is currently at 51.2%, down from 52.3% last week. In the same period last year, the dam had a capacity of 91.6%.

This week, Grootdraai Dam's capacity decreased from 87.7% to 86.3%, whereas it had a capacity of 93.3% last year.

Water levels at Bloemhof Dam, another significant reservoir, saw an increase in water level. It has risen from 91.1% to 91.3% this week. During the same period last year, the dam stood at 100.9%.

Sterkfontein Dam has maintained its stable capacity despite these fluctuations, albeit with a slight decrease from 98.8% to 98.6% this week. It recorded a higher capacity of 100.5% last year.

The situation in Lesotho remains relatively positive. The Mohale and Katse dams remain healthy, despite both slightly declining in water levels this week.

Katse Dam's water level declined to 77.4% from last week's 78.8% and was significantly higher at 93.7% during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Mohale Dam followed suit with a minor dip, dropping to 100.9% from 101.0% last week. Last year, the dam recorded 101.7% capacity.

Despite the stable water levels in many of these crucial water sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation continues to urge Gauteng residents to remain prudent in their water usage.

