MEC Matome Chiloane on first Monkeypox case reported at Gauteng public school

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Mr Matome Chiloane, wishes to inform the public of the first Monkeypox case at a Gauteng public school, which was reported on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

A Grade 1 girl learner from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was diagnosed with Monkeypox after her parents reported to the school on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, that the child was taken to hospital after displaying symptoms.

According to information at our disposal, the learner had visited relatives in Boplaas this past weekend and, during the visit, it is alleged that some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Monkeypox. Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores and was taken to the hospital on Monday, 15 July 2024, where the diagnosis was reported as Monkeypox.

The affected learner is currently receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being kept with the family to provide all the necessary support.

The Gauteng Department of Education, in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Health, will immediately initiate all necessary protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread. The Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) Team will visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is primarily spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials. While the risk to the broader school community remains low, we urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell.

“We understand that this development may cause concern, but we assure the public that we are handling the situation with the highest level of care. The health and safety of our school communities are our top priorities, and we are working diligently with health authorities to manage. We appeal to all parents and guardians to cooperate with health guidelines and to report any suspected symptoms of monkeypox to healthcare providers promptly. Let us ensure the safety and well-being of our learners and staff,” said MEC Chiloane.

