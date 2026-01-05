Deputy Ministers Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo lead Crime Prevention Community Engagements in the North West Province, 6 Jan

The Ministry of Police, led by the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo, alongside the North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management ,Mr Wessels Morweng, and the South African Police Service led by the Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili as well as North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, will on Tuesday, 06 January 2026 and Wednesday, 07 January 2025, lead crime prevention ministerial imbizos in the North West Province.

The imbizo aims at creating a platform for effective interaction between police, provincial leadership, and communities to address Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), and other crimes prevalent in the area in efforts to find lasting solutions and interventions to ensure safety and security.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover these important events scheduled as follows:

Day 1

Date: Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Mmabatho Civic Centre, Mahikeng

Day 2

Date: Wednesday, 07 January 2025

Venue: Ben Marais Hall, Rustenburg

Time: 10:00

RSVP:

Lt Col Vincent Mukhathi

071 462 5516

Enquiries:

Brigadier A Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

Colonel A Myburgh

Cell: 082 856 1731

#GovZAUpdates