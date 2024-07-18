Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden in Oxford

AZERBAIJAN, July 18 - 18 July 2024, 12:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden in Oxford at the latter’s request.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden once again stressed the importance of obtaining more information about Azerbaijan and the region, as well as the regional stability for his country. The Prime Minister noted that Luxembourg's regional policy is characterized by a balanced approach.

President Ilham Aliyev provided insight into the regional processes, and emphasized the importance of a balanced policy towards the region, respecting the positions of all parties.

Touching upon the bilateral relations between the two countries, they emphasized that there are great prospects for the development of relations based on mutual respect and trust.

They exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in high technologies, healthcare, investments, cargo transportation and other sectors.

During the conversation, they hailed the fact that Azerbaijan maintains close relations with the European Union and its members. The European Political Community was highlighted as an important platform for discussions.

They highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan’s hosting COP29.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg expressed his intention to participate in this event.

