Sume by Sebnem Buhara Wins Iron in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award
Sebnem Buhara's Innovative Table Lamp Design, Sume, Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Sebnem Buhara as a winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category for her innovative table lamp design, Sume. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Buhara's work within the lighting industry and the broader design community. The A' Design Award is widely regarded as one of the world's leading design competitions, celebrating exceptional designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and a commitment to advancing industry standards.
Sume's recognition with the Iron A' Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the lighting industry. The design seamlessly combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, utilizing fully recyclable materials such as blown glass and copper. This fusion not only aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in the industry but also showcases the potential for preserving cultural heritage through contemporary design. The practical benefits of Sume, including its unique aesthetic appeal, dimmer feature for personalized experiences, and meticulous handcrafted details, make it a standout product for both industry professionals and consumers alike.
What sets Sume apart is its organic design inspired by forms found in nature. The amorphous glass vessel undergoes three meticulous craft processes blowing, intricate pattern cutting, and seamless joining resulting in distinct shapes that highlight the elegance of organic design. Each piece is imbued with individuality thanks to the handcrafted nature of the production process. The combination of the blown glass vessel with a copper base creates a striking visual contrast, while the dimmer feature allows for a personalized lighting experience. These unique features elevate Sume from a mere lighting fixture to a functional work of art.
The Iron A' Design Award for Sume serves as a testament to Sebnem Buhara's dedication to pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire future projects within her brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. As a respected architect and designer, Buhara's success with Sume will motivate her team at Bou Design to continue striving for excellence, crafting lighting solutions that merge functionality with artistic expression. The award also highlights the potential for traditional craftsmanship to thrive in the modern marketplace when combined with innovative design thinking.
Interested parties may learn more about Sume and Sebnem Buhara's award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158601
About Sebnem Buhara
Sebnem Buhara, born in 1975, is a renowned Turkish architect and designer who studied at Mimar Sinan University Architecture Faculty. She began her career in 1998 while still at university and later founded her own company, Bou Design. Buhara's design philosophy centers on creating user-specific, simple, and timeless spaces by merging her clients' identities, desires, and dreams with her professional expertise. To ensure a cohesive vision, she often incorporates her own designed furniture and products into her architectural projects. Buhara's main design motto is to craft a timeless line with bejeweled details, resulting in spaces and products that are both functional and visually captivating.
About Bou Collection
Bou Collection is the brainchild of architect and designer Sebnem Buhara, who founded Bou Design Studio in 2000. The brand's philosophy is rooted in the belief that design is an evolution of architecture, seeking to imbue each creation with profound meaning, a captivating narrative, and timeless beauty. Bou Collection's product range includes an exquisite array of 'lounge' furniture pieces, from sofas and armchairs to chairs, coffee tables, desks, and lighting fixtures. The style of the collections harmoniously blends contemporary Art Deco and Neo Luxury influences, serving as a bridge between artisanal craftsmanship and modern innovations. Each piece bearing the BOU Collection signature is a masterpiece, a testament to Sebnem Buhara's unwavering dedication to excellence in design and architecture.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award recognizes noteworthy designs that adhere to rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that enhance quality of life and promote positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designation is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. The award-winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are both practical and innovative, integrating industry best practices and providing quality of life improvements.
About A' Design Award
The A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional lighting designs from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting:
https://lightingdesignaward.net
