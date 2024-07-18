199.1% Increase in U.S. School Shooting Incidents Since 2020 According to a New Study by CitationGenerator
ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CitationGenerator's latest study uncovers alarming trends in gun-related incidents at schools across the United States. An in-depth analysis reveals that school shooting incidents have increased by 1019.4% from 2000 to 2023. This unique study by CitationGenerator highlights the significant rise in school shootings, providing key trends and insights into this critical issue.
Some of the key insights include
- The number of school shooting incidents increased by 199.1% in 2023 from 2020
- The number of school shooting incidents increased by 1019.4% in 2023 from 2000
- The number of deaths due to school shootings increased by 407.1% in 2023
- In elementary and secondary schools, 74% of shooters were aged 12-18
- The most common location for school shootings was the parking lot, with 309 incidents, accounting for nearly 28% of the total recorded events
- California has the highest number of gun-related incidents at schools with 270 incidents, accounting for 11.4% of the total incidents
CitationGenerator is a leading platform that simplifies the research and writing process for students and researchers. Featuring AI-powered tools and intuitive features, it helps users discover, manage, and create accurate citations effortlessly. Our mission is to support academic success and enhance the learning experience for students worldwide. More details about the study here.
