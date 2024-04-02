It Only Takes 35 Seconds to Create a Deepfake Video/Photo—Deepfake Tools Study by HumanOrAI.IO

Submit Release
It only takes only 35 seconds to create a deepfake photo or video— According to a study by HumanOrAI.IO

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human or AI Deepfake Tools Study: It now takes only 35 seconds to create a deepfake photo or video— According to an study by HumanOrAI.IO

HumanOrAI.IO did a comprehensive study of 30+ deepfake applications and non-application platforms, including forums, telegram groups, communities, and bots, covering both SFW and NSFW content.

This study explores the scale and influence of deepfake technology without promoting any tools.

HumanOrAI.IO analyzed user interaction, registration needs, financial sustainability, and accessibility across web and mobile platforms, including forums and Telegram channels, to thoroughly understand the deepfake ecosystem.

Key Findings:

- The average time for creating a deepfake photo or video is approximately 35 seconds
- In 2023, there was a significant increase in the creation of AI Deepfake Tools, with over 60% being newly developed
- AI Face Swap is the most prevalent category, representing 25% of the tools in the dataset
- 39% of the tools are paid with freemium tools close behind at 48%
- NSFW content is slightly more prevalent, accounting for 61.2% of the tools, while SFW content makes up 38.8%

The HumanOrAI.IO study reveals a significant increase in AI deepfake tools in 2023, with a 60% rise in new tools, of which 61.2% are NSFW. This development raises concerns, especially about students misusing these tools to create fake videos quickly, since it takes approximately only 35 seconds. It highlights the necessity for strict regulations and education.

View the complete study here.

About HumanOrAI.io

HumanOrAI.io is a platform designed for social study and experiments, showcasing a diverse collection of images made by both humans and AI. Our mission is to raise awareness about artificial intelligence and its impact on society, while also fostering critical thinking and media literacy skills.

