It Only Takes 35 Seconds to Create a Deepfake Video/Photo—Deepfake Tools Study by HumanOrAI.IO

It only takes only 35 seconds to create a deepfake photo or video— According to a study by HumanOrAI.IO

HumanOrAI.IO did a comprehensive study of 30+ deepfake applications and non-application platforms, including forums, telegram groups, communities, and bots, covering both SFW and NSFW content.

This study explores the scale and influence of deepfake technology without promoting any tools.

HumanOrAI.IO analyzed user interaction, registration needs, financial sustainability, and accessibility across web and mobile platforms, including forums and Telegram channels, to thoroughly understand the deepfake ecosystem.

Key Findings:

- In 2023, there was a significant increase in the creation of AI Deepfake Tools, with over 60% being newly developed

- AI Face Swap is the most prevalent category, representing 25% of the tools in the dataset

- 39% of the tools are paid with freemium tools close behind at 48%

- NSFW content is slightly more prevalent, accounting for 61.2% of the tools, while SFW content makes up 38.8%

The HumanOrAI.IO study reveals a significant increase in AI deepfake tools in 2023, with a 60% rise in new tools, of which 61.2% are NSFW. This development raises concerns, especially about students misusing these tools to create fake videos quickly, since it takes approximately only 35 seconds. It highlights the necessity for strict regulations and education.

View the complete study here.

