AVer Europe Partners with Audiovision to Expand Its Distribution Landscape in the Nordics

AVer Europe Partners with Audiovision

AVer Europe announces a strategic partnership with Audiovision to enhance its distribution network in Sweden.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of advanced video conferencing, ProAV and educational technology solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Audiovision. This collaboration will enhance AVer Europe's distribution network in Sweden, enabling broader access to its innovative product range.

This partnership allows AVer Europe to leverage Audiovision’s extensive market presence and distribution expertise in Sweden. The collaboration is set to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to a wider audience, supporting organisations in achieving superior communication and learning outcomes.

“Teaming up with Audiovision marks a significant step in our mission to expand our reach and impact in the Nordics,” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “Their market knowledge and strong distribution capabilities make them an ideal partner. Together, we are poised to deliver the most advanced technology solutions that benefit our customers in Sweden.”

Audiovision has recognised the benefits of this partnership, particularly in offering innovative products to its customers. AVer Europe’s suite of technology solutions in video conferencing and education sets a new standard in the market, helping organisations stay ahead of technological advancements.

Marcus Persson, CTO at Audiovision added: “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with AVer in the Swedish professional AV market. AVer will be a great addition to our range, especially regarding video bars and advanced camera solutions. Together, we will be able to offer Swedish system integrators the best products.”

The joint effort emphasises AVer Europe’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art tools designed to improve how businesses and educational institutions communicate and operate. Choosing to work with AVer Europe means partnering with a company committed to transforming traditional methods through advanced technology.

For more information, please visit: www.avereurope.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Audiovision

Audiovision AB is a leading Value-added distributor of AV technology in Sweden, offering a wide range of products and solutions for businesses, educational institutions, and the public sector, with the aim of creating better entertainment-, work- and learning experiences.

