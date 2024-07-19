Westbrooke Associates Announces Exciting New Airspace Investment Opportunity with Castlemere Developments
Westbrooke Associates unveils its latest investment opportunity in airspace development, promising remarkable returns for sophisticated investors.CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM , July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbrooke Associates is thrilled to unveil our latest investment opportunity with Castlemere Developments, a pioneering force in the property development sector. Led by seasoned professionals, Castlemere Developments brings innovative airspace modular construction to the forefront, promising remarkable returns for investors.
Now inviting professional investors to invest in Castlemere Developments' current airspace development in Lewisham, London, the company has a proven track record of successfully delivering high-end projects.
The UK housing market has been grappling with a prolonged crisis, showing no signs of abating. Finding suitable land at reasonable prices, especially in desirable locations, remains a critical challenge. While rural development is possible, the highest demand for housing is in cities and densely populated areas where land availability is restricted and costly. A significant issue, acknowledged by the government, is the inefficiency of the planning system, particularly in high-demand areas.
In urban areas like London, where land for development is limited and expensive, airspace development presents a viable solution by constructing additional floors on existing buildings. This potential was bolstered in 2020 when the government introduced permitted development rights (PDR), allowing developers to add up to two floors without requiring full planning permission.
Castlemere Developments Ltd is leading this innovative approach, by increasing affordable housing stock and embracing airspace development in London and the South East. By utilising unused rooftops and employing modern modular construction techniques, they deliver stylish living spaces more quickly and efficiently. This method not only reduces disruption but also promotes sustainability.
The founders and directors of Castlemere Developments each possess decades of comprehensive industry experience in land acquisition, property development and construction. Forging their joint skills, strengths, experiences and talents in 2014, they began successful collaborations surrounding land projects.
In 2017, the directors leveraged their skillsets further by founding Castlemere Developments. Demonstrating the company’s ability to deliver high-end projects, traditional builds completed during this period included Clarence House, a £7.5M GDV development in Windsor and Imperial Gate in Windsor an £8M GDV (Gross Development Value) development. During this time, the company also undertook a £2M project incorporating executive homes in Gerrards Cross.
In 2020, Castlemere Developments started to recognise opportunities in airspace development following changes to the planning process. Previous airspace developments include Howard Court in Peckham Rye consisting of three Apartments with £1.4M GDV (Gross Development Value) and eleven apartments in Hamilton Court, Royal Tunbridge Wells with £3.4M GDV. The first phase of this airspace development was completed in May 2024 and the final three apartments will be completed in October 2024.
Nicholas Court in Lewisham, London, comprises five apartments with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of £1.3 million. The development enjoys excellent transport links, with two train stations providing access to central London, including trains to London Bridge in just 15 minutes. Located within the city, this project has been given full planning permission.
Experienced Leadership: extensive experience in land acquisition, property development and construction, ensuring a robust and reliable investment.
Proven Track Record: with £20 million of development completed in the last 18 months, Castlemere Developments has demonstrated its ability to successfully deliver high-end projects.
Pioneering Airspace Development: Castlemere's modular construction approach reduces build times to around four months, providing a faster, safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional methods.
High Investor Returns: Above-average industry profit margins provide greater levels of protection and lucrative returns for investors.
Security and Trustee Oversight: all funds raised are secured by a debenture and monitored by independent trustees from UCAT Services. This added layer of security ensures investor confidence and robust oversight throughout the project lifecycle.
Westbrooke Associates is proud to support this groundbreaking project with above-average industry profit margins to provide our investors with greater protection and lucrative returns. Investing with us means aligning with a company committed to innovation and sustainability. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Castlemere Developments’ visionary approach to urban living.
For further information surrounding investment opportunities in airspace development, please visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or call 0203 745 0294 to request the Information Memorandum.
