Neakasa M1 Litter Cat Box Reigns Supreme as Top Seller on Prime Day

Neakasa M1 Cat Litter Box

LOS ANGELS, CA, US, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa is thrilled to announce that our M1 Litter Cat Box has been crowned the Best Seller on Prime Day, achieving the No. 1 rank in the Self-Cleaning Litter Box category. With approximately 6,000 units sold and a sales total of $3,830,000, this outstanding achievement highlights the product's immense popularity and market acclaim, establishing Neakasa as a frontrunner in innovative pet care solutions.

Innovative Features and Advantages

The Neakasa M1 Litter Cat Box distinguishes itself with key features that prioritize both pet comfort and owner convenience:

The Revolutionary Open-Top Design promotes a spacious, stress-free environment for cats of all sizes, encouraging easy adaptation. John Velasco, in his review for Tom's Guide, observed that:

"The Neakasa M1 quickly became my cats' preferred litter box, with them using it an astonishing 51 times in just one week—more than any other robotic litter box we tested. Its open-top design seems to make them feel less confined to a small space."

Additionally, the Advanced Self-Cleaning "Pull and Wrap" System streamlines waste management with effortless disposal in just 3 seconds, eliminating the daily burden of cleaning. High ratings and positive feedback on Amazon reflect user satisfaction and affection:

"I have 4 cats and they typically all share a box. I was scooping at least twice a day. Now I am scooping just every other day or 2 days. Both my younger cats immediately switched to the Neakasa. It really is a game-changer."

Remarkable Market Performance

Neakasa M1 Cat Litter Box has always been the optimal choice among customers as the slogan suggests: "Neakasa M1 is your go-to option for open top!".

During its launch, it surpassed $200,000 in sales on the first day and reached more than $1,000,000 in total on Indiegogo. On Amazon, the product quickly ascended to become a Top 20 Best Seller within a single day of its debut and achieved the No. 5 ranking in its category within a month. Up to now, M1 continues to maintain a robust growth rate.

Now, reaching the significant milestone in the journey of the brand, Neakasa celebrates this achievement with gratitude and enthusiasm. None of this would have been possible without the invaluable support of cat-lovers worldwide. Building on this success, Neakasa remains committed to pioneering innovations in pet care and home cleaning technology and looks forward to introducing more groundbreaking solutions, aiming to offer better experiences for customers.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Neakasa Official

GENHIGH TECH CO., LIMITED

press@neakasa.com