Journalist magazine August 2024

We closed the edition very shortly after the UK general election but we have a flavour of it with a great cover by Steve Bell and a story behind the picture on Nigel Farage’s campaigning. We also take a look at overseeing an election in Macedonia by Anttoni James Numminen, a UK local democracy reporter.

We also have features on union organising by the NUJ NEC member for the South West Paul Breeden; ways to earn a passive income by Linda Harrison and journalists who write novels by Conrad Landin.

You’re receiving the magazine digitally because you chose that format or because it is the default option from the union. If you would like a print copy please change your options in MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected]

I hope you enjoy the latest edition.

Christine Buckley,

Editor

