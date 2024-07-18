Journalist magazine August 2024

See this issue's great cover by Steve Bell and a story behind the picture on Nigel Farage’s campaigning. We also take a look at overseeing an election in Macedonia by Anttoni James Numminen, a UK local democracy reporter.

The new edition of The Journalist is now published and is available here

We closed the edition very shortly after the UK general election but we have a flavour of it with a great cover by Steve Bell and a story behind the picture on Nigel Farage’s campaigning. We also take a look at overseeing an election in Macedonia by Anttoni James Numminen, a UK local democracy reporter.

We also have features on union organising by the NUJ NEC member for the South West Paul Breeden; ways to earn a passive income by Linda Harrison and journalists who write novels by Conrad Landin.

A new copy of the Freelance supplement can be found here

I hope you enjoy the latest edition.

Christine Buckley,

Editor

