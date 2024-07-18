Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to New Governor General of the Solomon Islands David Tiva Kapu

On July 8, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to David Tiva Kapu on his taking office as Governor General of the Solomon Islands.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands. Over the past five years, the two countries have continuously deepen political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, bringing benefits to the two peoples. Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and is ready to work with Mr. Governor General to lift the comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era between China and the Solomon Islands to new heights to the greater benefit of the two peoples.

