Xi Jinping Meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

On the morning of July 8, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Xi Jinping pointed out that two months ago, he paid a successful state visit to Hungary, during which he and Viktor Orbán announced the elevation of China-Hungary relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era. This has given new historical significance to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year and injected strong impetus into the high-level development of China-Hungary relations. Next week, the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee will be held in Beijing, and China will further deepen reform across the broad, and promote high-quality development and high-standard opening up. This will provide new opportunities for and inject new momentum into China-Hungary cooperation. The two sides should maintain high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic communication and coordination, continue to firmly support each other, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and continue to enrich the China-Hungary all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era to deliver greater benefits to the people.

Xi Jinping congratulated Hungary on assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union. Xi Jinping stressed that there is no geopolitical conflict or fundamental conflict of interests between China and the EU. China-EU relations are of strategic significance and global influence. The two sides should maintain steady and sound development, and work jointly to meet global challenges. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. The two sides should uphold partnership as the right characterization of the relationship and cooperation as its defining feature, continue to promote two-way opening up, strengthen international coordination, and contribute to world peace, stability, development and prosperity. China hopes that Hungary, as the rotating presidency of the EU, will play a positive role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU relations and achieving sound interactions.

Viktor Orbán said that two months ago, President Xi Jinping paid a successful historic visit to Hungary. Over the past two months, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important outcomes of the visit, strengthened friendship and mutual trust, and laid a solid foundation for the future development of Hungary-China relations. In the face of the current turbulent international landscape, China not only is a peace-loving country, but also has put forward a series of constructive and important initiatives. China has proved with concrete actions that it is an important stabilizing force for world peace. The Hungarian side highly appreciates and values China's role and influence and is ready to maintain close strategic communication and coordination with China. Hungary stands for strengthening cooperation with China and opposes building small circles and stoking bloc confrontation. Hungary is willing to take the opportunity of the rotating presidency of the EU to actively promote the sound development of EU-China relations.

The two sides had an in-depth communication mainly on the Ukraine crisis. Viktor Orbán briefed Xi Jinping on his recent visits to Ukraine and Russia. Xi Jinping appreciated Viktor Orbán's efforts to promote political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and elaborated on China's relevant views and propositions.

Xi Jinping stressed that an early ceasefire and a political settlement are in the interests of all parties. The priority now is to cool down the situation by observing the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no fanning by any party of the flames. The international community should create the conditions and provide support for the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiation between the two sides. Only if all major countries inject positive rather than negative energy, can the light of ceasefire be seen at the end of the tunnel at an early date. China has been actively promoting talks for peace in its own way and encouraging and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The basic propositions of China and Hungary and the direction of their efforts are the same. China is ready to stay in communication with Hungary and all relevant parties.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.