OFP Funding Unveils New Promo: 40% Off $200K Instant Funding Trading Accounts with Unbeatable Terms
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, one of the leaders in the prop firm market, is excited to announce a limited-time promotion offering 40% off on $200,000 instant funding accounts from July 18th to July 28th. This special offer is designed to empower traders by providing substantial capital with favorable trading conditions and flexible payout options.
Promotion Highlights
Instant Funding Amount: $200,000
Discount: 40% off
Daily Drawdown: 3%
Profit Split: 80%
Payout Models: Monthly, Weekly, and Biweekly
Exclusive Coupon Code: 200K3DD
Duration: 10 days (July 18th-28th)
Enhanced Trading Opportunities
Traders who take advantage of this promotion will gain immediate access to a $200,000 trading account, allowing them to leverage significant capital without the usual upfront costs or challenges to pass. With a manageable 3% daily drawdown, traders can effectively manage risk while focusing on maximizing their profits.
Generous Profit Split and Flexible Payout Models
OFP Funding offers an 80% profit split, ensuring that traders retain the majority of their earnings. Additionally, the choice of monthly, weekly, and biweekly payout models provides unparalleled flexibility, enabling traders to receive their profits on a schedule that suits their needs.
How to Redeem the Offer
To benefit from this exceptional promotion, traders can use the exclusive coupon code 200K3DD at checkout to receive 40% off the $200K instant funding account.
About OFP Funding
OFP Funding is committed to revolutionizing the trading industry by offering innovative instant funding solutions that cater to the diverse needs of traders. By providing substantial capital, competitive profit splits, and flexible payout options, OFP Funding empowers traders to achieve their financial goals.
Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to elevate your trading career with OFP Funding's $200K instant funding account. Visit www.ofpfunding.com to learn more and take advantage of this exclusive offer.
Paula
OFP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other