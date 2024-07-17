Senate Bill 1290 Printer's Number 1834
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - for continuous worker occupancy, including, but not
limited to, mines, underground vaults, tanks, storage
bins, manholes, pits, silos, underground vaults and
pipelines.
(2) The operation of any motor vehicle or other vehicle,
including, but not limited to, a forklift.
(3) Operating, repairing, maintaining or monitoring the
performance or operation of any equipment, machinery, power
tools, or manufacturing process, the malfunction or
disruption of which could result in injury or property
damage.
(4) The performance of official firefighting or rescue
duties.
(5) The operation, maintenance or oversight of critical
services and infrastructure, including, but not limited to,
electric, gas and water utilities, power generation or
distribution.
(6) The extraction, compression, processing,
manufacturing, handling, packaging, storage, disposal,
treatment or transport of chemicals or other potentially
volatile, flammable, combustible materials, elements,
chemicals or other highly regulated component.
(7) Dispensing or handling pharmaceuticals.
(8) Carrying a firearm or any device or weapon designed
or primarily employed so as to incapacitate an individual
while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury or undesired
damage to property or the environment.
(9) Direct patient, elder or child care.
* * *
"Under the influence." One or more of the following:
