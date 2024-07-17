Senate Bill 1290 Printer's Number 1834

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - for continuous worker occupancy, including, but not

limited to, mines, underground vaults, tanks, storage

bins, manholes, pits, silos, underground vaults and

pipelines.

(2) The operation of any motor vehicle or other vehicle,

including, but not limited to, a forklift.

(3) Operating, repairing, maintaining or monitoring the

performance or operation of any equipment, machinery, power

tools, or manufacturing process, the malfunction or

disruption of which could result in injury or property

damage.

(4) The performance of official firefighting or rescue

duties.

(5) The operation, maintenance or oversight of critical

services and infrastructure, including, but not limited to,

electric, gas and water utilities, power generation or

distribution.

(6) The extraction, compression, processing,

manufacturing, handling, packaging, storage, disposal,

treatment or transport of chemicals or other potentially

volatile, flammable, combustible materials, elements,

chemicals or other highly regulated component.

(7) Dispensing or handling pharmaceuticals.

(8) Carrying a firearm or any device or weapon designed

or primarily employed so as to incapacitate an individual

while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury or undesired

damage to property or the environment.

(9) Direct patient, elder or child care.

* * *

"Under the influence." One or more of the following:

