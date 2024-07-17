Senate Bill 1292 Printer's Number 1835
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - otherwise made available to the department for the program,
shall provide operating assistance to eligible entities.
(4) M ay develop guidelines specifying additional
requirements for grants available under the program.
(c) Eligible entities.--The following apply:
(1) The following entities are eligible to apply for a
grant under the program:
(i) an entity that is a recipient of grants awarded
by the department under section 1513 (relating to
operating program) or 1516 (relating to programs of
Statewide significance) and meets the criteria for a
county growing in population under subsection (e); or
(ii) an entity that is a recipient of grants awarded
by the department under section 1513 or 1516 and meets
the criteria for a county growing in employment under
subsection (d).
(2) An eligible entity that meets the requirements under
subsection (d) or (e), or both, may submit one application
annually for grants under the program.
(d) Grants to county growing in employment.--
(1) Total employment growth for each county for the
application grant year shall be calculated by the department
using the most recent complete annual data for local area
unemployment statistics from the Department of Labor and
Industry for the previous year and the same figure from five
years prior, calculated on a percentage basis.
(2) The amount of grant money awarded to an eligible
entity shall be determined on the basis of the overall
percentage growth for that county over the subject
calculation period and awarded to each eligible entity as a
20240SB1292PN1835 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30