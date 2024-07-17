Senate Bill 1296 Printer's Number 1838

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1838

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1296

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DILLON, HUGHES, FLYNN, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI AND

STREET, JULY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in creation of leases, statute of frauds

and mortgaging of leaseholds, further providing for leases

for not more than three years and for leases for more than

three years and providing for notice of building credit

through rent reporting program for residential leases; and

providing for reporting rent payment information to consumer

reporting agency program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 201 and 202 of the act of April 6, 1951

(P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951,

are amended to read:

Section 201. Leases for Not More Than Three Years.--[Real]

Subject to section 207, real property, including any personal

property thereon, may be leased for a term of not more than

three years by a landlord or his agent to a tenant or his agent,

by oral or written contract or agreement.

Section 202. Leases for More Than Three Years.--[Real]

