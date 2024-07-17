Senate Bill 1296 Printer's Number 1838
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1838
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1296
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DILLON, HUGHES, FLYNN, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI AND
STREET, JULY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JULY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in creation of leases, statute of frauds
and mortgaging of leaseholds, further providing for leases
for not more than three years and for leases for more than
three years and providing for notice of building credit
through rent reporting program for residential leases; and
providing for reporting rent payment information to consumer
reporting agency program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 201 and 202 of the act of April 6, 1951
(P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951,
are amended to read:
Section 201. Leases for Not More Than Three Years.--[Real]
Subject to section 207, real property, including any personal
property thereon, may be leased for a term of not more than
three years by a landlord or his agent to a tenant or his agent,
by oral or written contract or agreement.
Section 202. Leases for More Than Three Years.--[Real]
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22