July 17, 2024 A thousand indigents in San Policarpo, Eastern Samar given a boost towards economic recovery with additional support from Bong Go On Tuesday, July 16, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team spearheaded a significant aid distribution event for indigent residents of San Policarpo, Eastern Samar. The initiative supported and provided the residents with various essential items and financial aid to help alleviate their living conditions and promote inclusive economic recovery. During the activity, organized in collaboration with Governor Ben Evardone, 1,000 residents received shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Furthermore, select beneficiaries also received a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. With Senator Go's support, residents also received financial assistance from the government. Collaborating with the national government, the assistance was also made possible through the collective efforts of Go and local officials also present during the event such as Mayor Menlo Nicart III, Sangguniang Lanlalawigan Members Caytano Baldoza, Bonifacio Nicart, Tomas Jataan, Daniel, and Daniel Calda, among others. "We will continue to push for more initiatives that uplift those in need. Bisyo ko po 'yan ang magserbisyo sa Pilipino," Go said. In addition to the immediate support provided, Go reminded attendees about the medical assistance available through the Malasakit Centers. With over 166 centers nationwide, these facilities offer significant help in reducing hospital bills for the indigent and underprivileged. "Ang pera ng taumbayan ay para sa taumbayan. Do not hesitate to approach your nearest Malasakit Center if you need medical financial assistance," he advised. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos. In Eastern Samar, Malasakit Center is located at Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital in Borongan City. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, with the support of the local government of Eastern Samar, has supported the construction of the access road from the National Highway to Bolusao National High School in Lawaan, rehabilitation of local roads in Balangkayan, Giporlos, Jipapad, Lawaan, Maslog, Quinapondan, San Julian, Sulat, and Taft; construction of the Borongan Community Hospital; construction of a slope protection structure in Borongan City and Lawaan; and the improvement of the drainage systems in Can-Avid; and acquisition of ambulance units for the local governments of Maslog and Quinapondan, among many other. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.