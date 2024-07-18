Submit Release
JoPACC Continues Support for Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans

AMMAN , JORDAN, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the strategic successful partnership, JoPACC has announced the second phase of supporting Al Aman Fund youth for this year. JoPACC will sponsor the education of four students, covering their university fees to light up a successful future for them.

The agreement was signed by JoPACC's CEO, Ms. Maha Al Bahou, and Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans' General Manager, Ms. Noor Al Homoud. Both parties expressed pride in the ongoing growing partnership aimed at shaping a bright future for deserving orphaned youth, enabling them to achieve their aspirations and contribute to their community’s development. They emphasized that this initiative not only advances education but also empowers youth to make positive and sustainable changes in their future.

Earlier this year in 2024, Al Aman Fund and JoPACC signed an agreement to train Al Aman's youth in digital financial services. This included a Train the Trainer (ToT) program, which involved several Al Aman Fund staff members. Additionally, informative sessions on financial technology and innovation were organized through JoPACC's financial technology centre.

Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman Fund has benefited over 4,872 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,473 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.

