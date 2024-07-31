RADWIN Unveils TerraNet: Cutting-Edge 60GHz mmWave Solution for Next-Generation Connectivity
Bridging the connectivity barriers with TerraNet 60GHz mmWave solutions
Our new 60GHz mmWave solution addresses the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity in densely populated urban areas and sparsely populated rural regions.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN, a global leader in wireless broadband solutions, proudly announces the launch of TerraNet, a cutting edge 60GHz mmWave connectivity solution designed to transform high-speed internet access for urban, rural, and industrial applications. With TerraNet, RADWIN continues to set the benchmark for reliable, high-performance wireless communication systems.
The TerraNet 60GHz mmWave series includes two models, each tailored to meet diverse connectivity needs with superior performance and ease of deployment. These models are versatile, functioning as Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) base stations / CPEs or Point-to-Point (PtP) links, providing up to 2.3Gbps net aggregate throughput and supporting up to 32 subscriber units per base station.
TerraNet's advanced beamforming technology features quick and precise automatic alignment, significantly reducing installation time and costs. Built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, TerraNet ensures reliable operation across varied environments. TerraNet leverages 57-71GHz full band coverage (per regulatory availability) to enable extended connectivity range compared to alternative 60GHz technologies.
In urban environments, TerraNet enhances city infrastructure by providing high-speed links for public safety, traffic management, and municipal Wi-Fi. In rural areas, TerraNet bridges the digital divide by delivering high-speed internet to remote and underserved regions. For smart industry operations, TerraNet facilitates seamless communication and data flow across manufacturing, logistics, and mining sectors, enabling improved operational efficiency and productivity.
“The addition of TerraNet to our portfolio reflects our ongoing commitment to providing customers with a comprehensive range of wireless solutions tailored to their diverse needs,” said Nir Hayzler, RADWIN COO. “Our new 60GHz mmWave solution addresses the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity in both densely populated urban areas and sparsely populated rural regions. TerraNet demonstrates RADWIN’s dedication to delivering exceptional performance and flexibility for our customers .”
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access, and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to choice for broadband solutions you can depend on.
For more information about TerraNet and other RADWIN solutions, visit www.radwin.com.
