RADWIN Expands Global Logistics Hubs to Better Support Valued Partners
The first hub has already been launched in Miami, followed by Tel Aviv and Manila hubs set to open from the beginning of January 2024
These hubs will offer cost-effective, hassle-free logistics solutions by reducing freight and inventory costs while expediting delivery times”ALFEI MENASHE, ISRAEL, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN, a leading provider of wireless broadband solutions, is delighted to announce the establishment of its new logistics hubs. This move will allow RADWIN to deliver faster and more efficient logistics services to its partner base worldwide, supporting its commitment to an enhanced customer experience.
The Miami hub will serve RADWIN’s customers in the Americas, operating from a Free Trade Zone. The Manila hub will serve customers in APAC, also operating from a Free Trade Zone. Additionally, the hub in Tel Aviv will serve customers in EMEA. These hubs will provide RADWIN’s partners with the benefits of logistics cost savings, reduced inventory levels, a local RMA consolidation center, and expedited 48-hour delivery options for typical orders.
“A major benefit for our customers is the convenience of collecting their orders from a single, easily accessible hub,” said RADWIN VP of Operations Nativ Shahaf. “The hubs will enable our customers to achieve significant savings in freight and inventory costs, thanks to their proximity and fast delivery times.”
Nir Hayzler, RADWIN COO, explained: "At RADWIN, we are continually working to help our partners streamline their business with us. These hubs will offer cost-effective, hassle-free logistics solutions by reducing freight and inventory costs while expediting delivery times”.
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access, and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to choice for dependable broadband solutions.
