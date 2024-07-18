Global Biodefense Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Biodefense Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biodefense Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biodefense market is projected to grow from $17.01 billion in 2023 to $18.55 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1%. The market is anticipated to reach $26.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, driven by the emergence of new infectious diseases, breakthroughs in biotechnology, and increased government investment in biodefense programs.

Recurring Threat of Emerging Infectious Diseases Drives Market Growth

The recurring threat of emerging infectious diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the biodefense market. These diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms, pose growing challenges that necessitate rapid response, global coordination, and preparedness. Biodefense plays a crucial role in managing infectious diseases by enhancing preparedness, early detection, and rapid response to biological threats. For instance, the World Health Organization estimated around 10.6 million cases of tuberculosis globally in 2022. This highlights the critical need for effective biodefense strategies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the biodefense market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, GSK plc, and Gilead Sciences Inc. These companies are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as nasal COVID-19 vaccines, to enhance global preparedness against biological threats. Nasal vaccines offer easier administration, potential for mucosal immunity, and improved accessibility. For example, Bharat Biotech launched the iNCOVACC Nasal COVID-19 vaccine in January 2023, which enhances biodefense by offering a new administration method.

Trends: AI and Telehealth Integration

The biodefense market is witnessing several key trends, including the leveraging of AI and machine learning for predictive modeling and threat detection. The integration of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies for early detection and management of biological threats is also on the rise. Additionally, there is a focus on developing next-generation vaccines and therapeutics, driven by AI-driven drug discovery and development processes. Improved genomic surveillance and data analytics further contribute to the market's growth.

Segments:

• Type: Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, Radiation Or Nuclear, Other Types

• Biothreat Detection Device: Samplers, Detectors Or Triggering Devices, Identifiers, Assays, Other Biothreat Detection Devices

• Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the biodefense market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Biodefense Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biodefense Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodefense market size, biodefense market drivers and trends, biodefense market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The biodefense market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

