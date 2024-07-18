OLC Project Management Announces Strategic Technology Partnership For Mining Mapping Projects in Africa and Asia

Image 1: Mr Olivier Chekinah, CEO of OL Mining and OLC Project Management. Image 2: Mr Andres Blanco Grasa, CEO of Xcalibur Multiphysics

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-headquartered OLC Project Management’s mining affiliate -- OL Mining Inc (“OL Mining”) -- announces a strategic technology partnership with leading mining technology company, XCALIBUR Multiphysics SL (“XCALIBUR”), headquartered in Spain.

Together with Impact Global Development Partners Ltd (“IGDP”), the parties intend to advance mining exploration and development initiatives in Africa. An MOU signed between the parties on 01 June 2024 aims to foster long-term, effective, and mutually beneficial cooperation ultimately leading to a commercial relationship that will drive positive impact in the region.

Specifically, Xcalibur will lead a comprehensive mapping program in several phases across select countries in Africa, with each phase targeting specific objectives and outcomes. Meanwhile, IGDP will leverage its extensive network of governmental decision makers to facilitate discussions, secure mandates and approvals for the mapping project, as well as source funding to support the execution of each phase.

OL Mining and OLC Project Management will provide critical support in structuring the project, collaborating on presentations to interested parties, and investing in the funding mechanisms being developed for this initiative. In particular, OLC Project Management will leverage its wide networks in Asia to mobilise interested mining corporates and investors to Africa.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership between Xcalibur, IGDP, and OL Mining," said Mr Olivier Chekinah, CEO of OLC Project Management and OL Mining. "Together, we aim to drive sustainable development in the mining sector in Africa through this innovative mapping project. At a later stage, we shall also bring XCALIBUR’s technologies and know-how, to Asia, particularly emerging mining economies in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia and the Philippines."

About Xcalibur

Xcalibur Multiphysics specialises in geophysical solutions for exploring and evaluating mineral, energy, and environmental resources. With over forty aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art systems, they map both surface and sub-surface properties to identify natural resources like minerals, hydrogen, and geothermal energy. Their multidisciplinary team uses technologies such as gravimetry, magnetometry, and radiometry to analyse data and provide detailed reports and recommendations for optimal resource use. Xcalibur promotes responsible practices and is committed to sustainable development.

For more information, visit https://xcaliburmp.com/

About OLC Project Management and OL Mining

Jointly led by founder and CEO Olivier Chekinah, Singapore-based OLC Project Management is a consultancy that aims to bridge real estate and mining opportunities between Asia and Canada by showcasing deals and providing cross-border expertise. OL Mining is its mining-focused affiliate based out of Canada, whose mission is to unlock the potential of African and developing countries by conducting comprehensive analyses of their available and exploitable resources.

For more information about OLC Project Management and its affiliates including OL Mining Inc., visit www.olcpm.com.