OLC Project Management Establishes Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore

Chekinah Olivier, founder and CEO of OLC Project Management, with Ray Kwan, Director of the International Business Division Singapore Business Federation

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLC Project Management Pte Ltd, a global leading consulting and investment company, founded by entrepreneur Chekinah Olivier, has announced the establishment of its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. The move comes as the company aims to tap into the growing opportunities in Southeast Asia and bridge business deals and opportunities between Africa and Asia.

OLC Project Management's decision to set up its regional headquarters in Singapore highlights the city-state's reputation as a strategic business hub in the region. The company's presence in Singapore will enable it to better serve its clients in the Asia Pacific region and leverage the city-state's world-class infrastructure and business-friendly environment.

In addition to establishing its headquarters in Singapore, OLC Project Management has also become a member of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), Singapore's APEX business chamber with over 30,000 members. By joining the SBF, OLC Project Management gains access to a wide network of business contacts, resources, and opportunities to further expand its presence in the region.

"We are excited to establish our Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore and become a member of the Singapore Business Federation," said Chekinah Olivier, Founder, Chairman and CEO of OLC Project Management. "This strategic move will enable us to capitalize on the growing opportunities in Southeast Asia, bring Canada and Africa closer to this part of the world, and strengthen our position as a leading projects advisory company in the region, focused on the real estate and mining sectors."

For more information about OLC Project Management, visit www.olcpm.com