Man Arrested in 2022 Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a suspect has been charged in a burglary that occurred in Northwest in 2022.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:48 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 3000 block of West Lane Keys, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. 

On Monday, July 15, 2024, 39-year-old Kevin Stoutamire, of Northeast, DC, was arrested by the United States Park Police. He was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Burglary One.  


CCN: 22095262 

###

